Boris Johnson to host press conference ahead of pubs re-opening
PUBLISHED: 13:19 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:30 02 July 2020
Boris Johnson will appear at a Downing Street press conference on Friday ahead of the lockdown being eased in England at the weekend.
Johnson is expected to lead a Downing Street press conference on Friday ahead of pubs, hairdressers, cinemas and hotels reopening.
The prime minister wants the public to follow coronavirus guidance and ensure they “don’t overdo it” when lockdown restrictions are eased this weekend his official spokesman said.
He told a Westminster briefing: “(Johnson) has said that he does want to see people able to go out and to enjoy themselves, but he is also very clear that everybody needs to be careful, stay alert and to follow the guidance.
“The guidance is there to keep everybody safe and to control the spread of the virus, and it is hugely important that everybody follows the advice and makes sure that they don’t overdo it.”
Asked if Johnson would be visiting a pub or restaurant on Saturday, the spokesman said: “He’s talked about his enthusiasm for a haircut and pint previously but I don’t know exactly what he’s doing on Saturday yet.”
