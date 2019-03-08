Fleet of more than 170 buses to bring marchers to People's Vote protest

More than 170 coaches (which may or may not say 'Bollocks to Brexit' on them) will be taking protesters from all over the UK to the Final Say march on October 19. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Archive/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

More than 170 coaches have been organised to take people from all corners of the nation to London for an enormous Final Say march.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

To make sure the march is one of the largest the country has ever seen, coaches will come from as far north as Inverness, 554 miles away, and as far south as Truro - 283 miles away.

Dozens of coaches are coming from areas that voted to leave back in 2016, with campaign groups filling buses from Lincolnshire, Derby, Darlington and the Welsh Valleys.

Ten coaches will bring people from across Scotland and more than 20 coaches will make the trip from Wales.

"People from every corner of the UK will tell Boris Johnson loud and clear that he cannot inflict a hard and destructive Brexit on the UK without first seeking the people's democratic consent in a final say referendum," said a statement from People's Vote.

WATCH: MPs preparing for Saturday showdown over Brexit on the day of the People's Vote march

The march comes in the wake of a 'poll of polls' which shows that the majority of the country has been pro-Remain for at least two years.

You may also want to watch:

The analysis conducted by YouGov reflected a decisive shift in public opinion which has barely looked back from majority Remain since late 2017.

MORE: 'Overwhelming majority' of polls have backed Remain for the last two years

Labour MP David Lammy, who supports the People's Vote campaign, said: "On Saturday October 19 the people of the United Kingdom will come together to tell Boris Johnson loud and clear he must seek our consent before he inflicts his Brexit on our country.

"Whether it's a deal or no deal, the Brexit the prime minister is planning bears no relation to the promises made back in 2016 and it threatens immense harm to our economy, our prosperity, our young people and our United Kingdom.

"Support for a People's Vote is growing, and on Saturday 19 a fleet of busses and coaches from all parts of the UK will bring people to London to have their say. It will be a huge democratic moment for our country as we say loud and clear that, whatever you think about Brexit, the only clear way out of this mess is to give the people the final say."

The October 19 march, from Park Lane to Parliament Square, will begin at 12 noon.

- MAP AND DETAILS: Everything you need to know about the People's Vote march on October 19

