New Brexit battle for Remainers and Leavers as Ode to Joy nears top of UK music chart

An unlikely Brexit battle has been emerged just days before the UK is due to leave the European Union.

Remainers are on a mission to get European Union anthem Ode to Joy to Number 1 in the next official chart - which is revealed on January 31st, the date of the UK's departure.

Pro-European activists have chosen a live version performed by Dutch conductor Andre Rieu, and accompanied by the Johann Strauss Orchestra, as the track they are encouraging Remainers to download.

The song has already jumped from #48 in the downloads chart on Sunday, to #24 on Monday, to #2 early on Tuesday morning.

It has already topped the Amazon downloads chart.

But Brexiteers are also looking to get their own song to the top of the charts on the same day.

17 Million Fuck-Offs is the name of a crude song that Leavers have previously tried to get into the charts on previous dates that Brexit was meant to happen.

The song by 'comedian' Dominic Frisby has been updated for January 31st, and is already just one place behind Ode To Joy in the iTunes chart.

It features expletives and slurs about prominent politicians and campaigners, along with the lyrics: "It was the greatest democratic turnout in British history, I do not scoff, and when the time came to speak the British said fuck off, fuck off".

It is not clear whether the radio chart shows will play either songs on Friday if they do reach one of the top spots, but it seems Ode To Joy has a better chance than a sweary, divisive song from the Brexiteers.

In 2013 the BBC was embroiled in a row over whether or not to play an anti-Margaret Thatcher song following her death during the chart show. Radio 1 instead played a short five-second clip with an explainer from a news reporter.

