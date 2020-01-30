Pro-EU anthem Ode To Joy continues to dominate the downloads chart

An anti-Brexit protester campaigning in Westminster ahead of January 31st. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

With just one day until the official charts are counted, pro-EU anthem Ode To Joy continues to dominate the downloads chart.

The Andre Rieu live version of the song remains at the top of both the iTunes chart and the Amazon digital downloads chart, having reached the top position on Tuesday.

While the track is expected to chart lower in Friday's official chart once physical sales are factored in, the official charts company has confirmed it expects the pro-EU song to chart in the Top 40 on Brexit day.

The BBC is yet to confirm if it will play the song on Radio 1 - pointing out it does not play all of the songs in the chart - but it is likely to be acknowledged by the show if it does make the Top 40.

In 2013 the BBC was embroiled in a row over whether or not to play an anti-Margaret Thatcher song following her death during the chart show. Radio 1 instead played a short five-second clip with an explainer from a news reporter.

Remainers chose Ode To Joy as a way to mark the end of the fight to stay in the EU on the day that the UK departs.

There has been a concerted effort by some Brexiteers to get their own song - 17 million F*ck Offs - into the charts but the track is starting to lose momentum as it slipped down the iTunes chart.

- Ode To Joy (Final Movement From Symphony No.9, Op.125 / Live) is available on Amazon for 99p, Google Play for 99p and iTunes for 99p.