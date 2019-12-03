Ofcom rejects Tory complaints over ice sculpture replacement on climate debate
PUBLISHED: 12:08 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:09 03 December 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
The broadcaster's regulator has rejected complaints made by the Conservative Party over Chanel 4's decision to replace them with a melting ice sculpture in their climate change debate.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism
An ice sculpture was put in the places of Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage in the studio before the start of the General Election climate debate, which the Tories and Brexit Party refused to attend.
Ofcom, who regulate the standards of all broadcasters, have now rejected a complaint from the Tory party, saying that the sculpture was not supposed to "personally" represent Mr Johnson and that little editorial focus was given to the object throughout the debate.
You may also want to watch:
The party had made a complaint after the program was first broadcast last week.
"Ofcom's Election Committee has considered a complaint from the Conservative Party about The Channel 4 News Climate Debate," the regulator said. "Broadcasters have editorial freedom in determining the format of any election debate."
READ MORE: Channel 4 replaces PM with melting ice sculpture containing Tory logo during climate debate
READ MORE: David Attenborough: 'Shameful' that Boris Johnson missed climate debate
After consideration by their election committee, Ofcom added: "Depending on the circumstances, they may choose to proceed without having agreed the participation of a particular political party or politician, providing they take steps to ensure the programme complies with our due impartiality and elections rules.
"In this case, the Election Committee concluded that, across the one-hour debate and a subsequent news programme, Channel 4's use of editorial techniques ensured that the Conservative's viewpoint on climate and environmental issues was adequately reflected and given due weight."
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter