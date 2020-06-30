Latest The New European

Health watchdog calls for public inquiry into government’s coronavirus response

PUBLISHED: 00:00 01 July 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Dudley College of Technology in Dudley. Photograph: Paul Ellis/PA Wire.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Dudley College of Technology in Dudley. Photograph: Paul Ellis/PA Wire.

Evening Standard

A health watchdog has called on the government to announce a public inquiry into its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO), an ombudsman which deals with unresolved NHS complaints in England, has said the government must come clean about mistakes it made in the handling of the crisis if it expects to avoid them in the future.

It has written to the government asking it to establish what future inquiries or reviews will take place.

Ombudsman Rob Behrens has encouraged people who are worried about the service they received from the NHS or other public bodies to bring their case to PHSO if it is not resolved.

He said: “Complaining when something has gone wrong should not be about criticising doctors, nurses or other frontline public servants, who have often been under extraordinary pressure dealing with the Covid-19 crisis.

“It is about identifying where things have gone wrong systemically and making sure lessons are learned so mistakes are not repeated.”

The Royal College of Midwives (RCM) also called for lessons to be learnt from the pandemic to save lives in the future.

Gill Walton, chief executive of the RCM, said: “Our NHS was lacking many of the crucial things it needed to cope with this crisis, not least a shortage of Personal Protective Equipment PPE and training for staff to use it.

You may also want to watch:

“The RCM and other Royal Colleges had to step in to ensure people - from staff to pregnant women - had the most up-to-date information and advice when the government was slow to act.

“The virus also hit our black, Asian and minority ethnic communities, including NHS staff and pregnant women, harder. We have got to quickly learn from this pandemic and prepare for the future so that we can save lives that should not be lost.”

The PHSO, which paused its work on NHS complaints to focus on Covid-19, will reopen the service on Wednesday.

It said emerging complaints had centred around cancelled cancer treatments and people being given the wrong Covid-19 test results.

Ombudsman Behrens added: “Despite my repeated calls since taking office, the government has failed to provide me with the powers available to most other national ombudsman around the world to launch an investigation without first receiving a complaint.

“It’s really important, therefore, that if people have concerns about the service they have experienced they do complain to the public body and then come to my office if needed. Otherwise other people may experience the same failings.”

Earlier this month, 27 medical and scientific experts wrote a letter warning many more Britons may die if a second wave hits at the end of the year.

It warned the government is without “quick, practical solutions to some of the structural problems that have made implementing an effective (coronavirus) response so difficult.”

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Matt Hancock declares coronavirus surge in wrong UK area

Matt Hancock on the BBC. Photograph: BBC.

Michael Gove heckled by MPs after suggesting PM has backing of civil service over David Frost appointment

Cabinet minister Michael Gove taking question in House of Commons; Parliamentlive

Eleven of the best responses to Boris Johnson’s ‘New Deal’ speech

Boris Johnson during his speech in Dudley; youtube

Brexiteer claims Labour politician is to blame for lockdown rules being ignored

Andrew Bridgen appears on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

Leaked government dossier shows lorries will need permission from tax authorities to leave Britain after Brexit

Lorries waiting to enter Dover port; PA Images/Gareth Fuller

Campaigners call for changes to EU Settlement scheme in light of coronavirus pandemic

Priti Patel in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Michel Barnier says EU is ‘calm and united’ as latest round of Brexit trade talks restart

Michel Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, who has told Boris Johnson to stick to his promises as he warned there would not be a trade deal otherwise; Stefan Rousseau

Poll finds Brexit voters less likely to care about spread of coronavirus than Remainers

Anti-Brexit demonstrator waves European Union and Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA.

Nigel Farage defends Trump after tweeting video of white supremacist chants

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage suggested Donald Trump's actions were 'excusable' because he had done a lot for the US

Nigel Farage may charge supporters to listen to new radio show

Nigel Farage was previously a presenter on LBC Radio. Photograph: LBC/Global.

Boris Johnson reportedly openly discussed controversial housing scheme with Tory donor during 2010 lunch

Boris Johnson was accused of discussing the Westferry Printworks scheme with Richard Desmond during a lunch in 2010 when he was London mayor; Toby Melville/PA Wire

No 10 accused of making Mark Sedwill the ‘fall guy’ for bungled coronavirus response

Boris Johnson (centre), alongside new chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (second right), cabinet secretary Mark Sedwill (second left), work and pensions secretary Therese Coffey (right) and health secretary Matt Hancock (left) during the first Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Matt Dunham/PA Wire.

Anand Menon: The rock star prof revelling in Brexit

Anand Menon. Photo: David Tett

WILL SELF: The Archers’ struggle to remain relevant during the pandemic

Charles Collingwood plays Brian Aldridge in the Archers. Photo: BBC

How Donald Trump is hoping to replicate the success of Richard Nixon

US president Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: Bud Spencer - Europe’s spaghetti western hero

Italian actor and swimmer Bud Spencer (Carlo Pedersoli) riding a horse in the film A Reason to Live. 1972 (Photo by Mondadori Portfolio by Getty Images)

Peter Trudgill: Where did ‘English’ come from?

Englefield House near Reading in Berkshire. Photo: Murray Close/Getty Images)

STAR TURNS: Hollywood’s first child stars

28th April 1930: Three child actresses wearing costumes depicting Wool in the 'Pageant of Britain and her Industries' in aid of the British Legion at the London Pavilion. The costumes are designed by Barbara Cartland. From left to right, they are triplets Claudette, Angela and Claudine Mawby. (Photo by Sasha/Getty Images)

Jacques-Henri Lartigue: The man who captured the world as it sped up

From childhood, Jacques-Henri Lartigue became a chronicler of Belle �poque Paris, capturing the arrival of the modern age in a way that not even writers or artists managed. Photo: Contributed

A city in music: Newcastle

UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1964: Photo of Animals (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Catch-22: The cinematic masterpiece that flopped

Actors Jon Voight (left) and Anthony Perkins (1932 - 1992) star in the film 'Catch-22', 1970. (Photo by Paramount Pictures/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

What happens when the Right lose the argument

TULSA, OK - JUNE 20: A supporter sits alone in the top sections of seating as Vice President Mike Pence speaks before President Donald J. Trump arrives for a

Columbo: A look back on America’s greatest detective series

Peter Falk played Lieutenant Columbo in a popular American detective series. Photo: Contributed

Four years on, The New European will keep asking the questions that matter

The New European. Photo: Archant

The New European’s 200th issue: A celebration of the ‘Remoaner’ newspaper

The New European.

Parler: Is this Katie Hopkins’ new home for hatred?

Katie Hopkins is seen as British far-right activist and former leader and founder of English Defence League (EDL). Photo: Luke Dray/Getty Images

North Korea’s Covid campaign

Students and youths attend a mass gathering denouncing 'defectors from the north', at the Pyongyang Youth Park Open-Air Theatre, in Pyongyang on June 6, 2020. - North Korea has threatened to close a liaison office with the South as officials seethe over anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent across the border, saying further steps were also in the pipeline to make Seoul

Why don’t more people care about the disaster in Downing Street?

Health Secretary Matt Hancock. PA Video/PA Wire

Africa should seek own advantages from US-China tensions

Aerial view of cranes loading aluminous soil imported from Guinea at Binzhou Port on June 19, 2019 in Binzhou, Shandong Province of China. Photo: Fu Kun/Visual China Group via Getty Images

The Tories set their sights on another fake ‘Independence Day’

Cartoon by Martin Ronson.

Ireland’s three-party coalition: Change amid continuity

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin arrives at the convention centre in Dublin for a parliamentary meeting of his party on June 15, 2020. - Three Irish parties are set to govern in coalition with a rotating prime minister after agreeing a draft deal on Monday, shutting Sinn Fein out of office despite a surge at the polls. (Photo by PAUL FAITH / AFP) (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Black Lives Matter: Lessons from one generation to the next

Protestors hold

The only way is down for Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Will Labour’s new leader tempt the politically homeless?

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Photo: Aaron Chown

Keir Starmer: Will he be Labour’s responsible revolutionary?

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Photo: Aaron Chown

The curious link between Brexit and Tibet

President Donald Trump. Photo: Alex Brandon

MANDRAKE: Could Jeremy Hunt make another bid for Number 10?

Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson were both leadership rivals in 2019. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

‘We don’t want chlorinated chicken’ - poll finds majority of Brits oppose weaker food standards under UK-US trade deal

US President Donald Trump (left) with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA.

Campaigners launch #NeverSpoons hashtag as pubs plan July re-opening

A pedestrian shelters from the rain beneath an umbrella as they walk past a JD Wetherspoon Plc pub in London; photographer: Matthew Lloyd/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Anti-Brexit protests take place outside Houses of Parliament as MPs meet for PMQs

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Most Read

Mark Francois ridiculed after he sends letter to EU intervening in Brexit talks

Mark Francois in Downing Street. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Supermarket refuses to stock chlorinated chicken in blow to possible post-Brexit trade deal with US

US president Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

Matt Hancock declares coronavirus surge in wrong UK area

Matt Hancock on the BBC. Photograph: BBC.

‘I’m not laughing’ - Labour leader tells Piers Morgan the government’s pandemic response is not funny

Keir Starmer is challenged by Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain. Photograph: ITV.

Leaked government dossier shows lorries will need permission from tax authorities to leave Britain after Brexit

Lorries waiting to enter Dover port; PA Images/Gareth Fuller

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.