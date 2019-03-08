One in five universities worried by effects of no-deal, poll finds

Universities are concerned about the impact a no-deal Brexit could have on areas such as student recruitment, research and staff, according to a poll.

A survey by Universities UK (UUK) of 75 institutions across the country found nearly one in five (19%) are extremely concerned about the possible effect of a no-deal exit.

In addition, 63% are "very concerned" about the possibility and 19% are "slightly concerned".

Asked where a no-deal Brexit could have the most significant impact on their institution, 32% cited student recruitment while 27% said the biggest effect was likely to be felt in access to research programmes and other funding.

Just over one in ten (11%) think there will be issues with contracts and supply chains, and around nine per cent said the most significant impact would be staffing issues.

The survey did find that all institutions polled are at least slightly prepared to leave the EU without a deal.

Half said they are "very prepared", just under half (47%) are "slightly prepared" and two universities are "fully prepared", it shows.

Professor Julia Buckingham, President of Universities UK, said: "Despite working tirelessly to offset the potential implications of no-deal, such an outcome could leave an indelible footprint on the higher education landscape for years to come."