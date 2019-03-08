Only a third of Brits think Boris Johnson will last a year in Downing Street

Boris Johnson waves on the steps of 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

Only a third of Brits think Boris Johnson will still be prime minister in a year's time, according to a new poll.

The poll, undertaken by YouGov for Best for Britain, shows that only 34% thought it was likely Boris Johnson would be in Downing Street in a year's time, with only half of Conservative and Brexiteers believing the new prime minister would be in No 10 past the 23rd July 2020.

And with the prospect of a general election on the horizon as Boris Johnson threatens to force through a no-deal Brexit against the will of parliament and the country, one in seven Brits and one in ten Leave voters think it is unlikely Johnson will even survive Halloween.

Labour MP Jo Stevens, a supporter of Best for Britain, says the poll is a warning to the prime minister.

She said: "This poll shows the country doesn't think Boris Johnson will last long if he tries to force through the damaging no-deal Brexit he's so constantly threatened. He won't even make it to Halloween with his nightmare cabinet.

"He has no mandate to trash the economy and extend austerity - and as one of the most controversial figures in modern political history, he will never unite the country.

"We plan to stop Brexit. If that means stopping Johnson too, then that's even better."

Best for Britain chief executive Naomi Smith added: "The country is ready to boot Boris Johnson out before he's even had a chance to close the door to No 10 behind him. They've already had enough of his bluster, and don't want an unelected prime minister.

"As firms like Nissan and Ford cut thousands of jobs, Johnson has no plan.

"Johnson has no mandate for the destruction he will cause through his recklessness. Less than 100,000 people voted for him and a majority of Brits now want to stay in the EU, rather than follow his apocalyptic Brexit."