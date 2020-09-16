Long queues of lorries at Dover demonstrate chaos Brexit could cause from January

Operation Stack in Dover. Photograph: Aaron Chown PA Wire

Police have been checking all vehicles and passengers at the Port of Dover, leading to miles-long queues and traffic chaos, giving a flavour of how Kent could look after Brexit.

The queues were sparked after controversial Brexit motorway measure Operation Stack was activated so lorries can line up to enter the port.

The “emergency measure” is designed to prevent gridlock on Kent’s road network.

Operation Stack in Dover. Photograph: Aaron Chown PA Wire Operation Stack in Dover. Photograph: Aaron Chown PA Wire

Pictures show long lines of HGVs stacked up into the busy port on Wednesday.

It comes after a police operation saw all vehicles and passengers since Tuesday checked as part of a wider operation in Kent and on all short strait routes.

The policing operation has now been stood down and border control checks are returning to normal, Kent Police said.

But the delays to transit meant huge queues started to build up into the port and the decision was made to activate Operation Stack.

The traffic measure is now in place on the coast-bound carriageway of the M20 between junctions eight and nine.

A spokesperson for the Port of Dover said: “We are working with our ferry partners to keep the traffic moving and we would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers and local community.”