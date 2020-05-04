Latest The New European

New poll puts Keir Starmer’s favourability 50 points ahead of Jeremy Corbyn

PUBLISHED: 09:19 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:46 04 May 2020

Keir Starmer in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/House of Commons/UK Parliament.

Keir Starmer in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/House of Commons/UK Parliament.

New polling of the public has found Keir Starmer’s net favourability has jumped 50 points compared to where Jeremy Corbyn left off as Labour leader.

The new Opinium polling, taken four weeks after he became leader, gives Starmer a 36% approval rating compared to a 18% disapproval rating. It puts the Labour leader on +18 points, way ahead of Jeremy Corbyn’s last recorded poll figure of -51 points.

Starmer also has a 68% approval rating within his own party, with just 5% of members disapproving of his leadership so far.

But Johnson still remains the most popular political leader across the UK with a 51% approval rating compared to a 31% disapproval rating, putting him on +20 points, two ahead of his Labour counterpart.

Nigel Farage’s approval rating has significantly dropped in recent weeks with just 19% approving and 42% disapproving, putting him at -23 points overall.

Ed Davey, acting leader of the Liberal Democrats, sits at 13% approval rating an 21% disapproval, giving him an overall score of -8 points.

Nicola Sturgeon’s net favourability score is +9 points with the UK overall, but counting just Scotland she is given a massive 60% approval rating, compared to a 22% disapproval rating.

Starmer’s positive ratings have also won him support with Remainers, who appear to have moved in support of Labour.

A total of 46% would now back Labour if an election was held tomorrow, 19% would vote Conservative, 10% Lib Dem, 5% SNP, 5% Green, and 1% Plaid Cymru.

But there is a bigger mountain to climb with the overall population, with 42% saying they would vote Conservative, 29% Labour, 5% Lib Dem, 4% SNP, and 3% Green.

