Tory lead narrows to just three points in new poll

Keir Starmer speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire) HOC/JESSICA TAYLOR

The Tory lead over Labour has narrowed to just three points, according to new polling.

A survey of 2,000 UK adults between June 4-5 by Opinium Research placed the Conservatives’ vote share at 43% - the lowest since Boris Johnson became prime minister.

Meanwhile, Labour has edged up to 40% - its highest rating since January, according to the poll.

Some 47% of those surveyed disapproved of the way the government has handled the Covid-19 crisis, while 44% disapproved of how Johnson is handling his job as PM.

Seven in 10 people (71%) thought Johnson’s chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, should be sacked following his alleged lockdown breach.

And two thirds of people - 66% - believe Cummings’ actions make it more likely that the public will break the rules.

Adam Drummond, head of political polling at Opinium, said: “The public are starting to lose confidence in the government’s ability to handle the crisis - approval of how they are handling things has dropped from 65% at the beginning of lockdown to just 34% today.

“Public appetite for lifting the lockdown measures remains minimal, with even Conservative voters more likely to say that things are being released too quickly than too slowly.

“Meanwhile Keir Starmer’s ‘constructive opposition’ positioning is continuing to pay off, with the Labour leader drawing almost level with Boris Johnson on the ‘best prime minister’ question as well as overtaking the PM on a series of leadership attributes such as competence and trustworthiness.”