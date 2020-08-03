Just 6% of Labour supporters disapprove of Keir Starmer’s leadership, polling finds

Keir Starmer with workers from the creative industry. Photograph: Twitter. Archant

Despite calls for a vote of no confidence in the Labour leader, new polling has revealed a majority of party supporters approve of Keir Starmer’s leadership.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Opinium polling reveals that amongst Labour supporters more than three-quarters of supporters approve of Starmer’s leadership since he has taken over the party in April.

Polling taken at the end of July reveals 77% support Starmer in his leadership role, compared to just 6% that disapprove.

Amongst Labour voters in the 2019 general election the number of dissatisfied rises slightly to 9%, with 69% approving of the Labour leader.

You may also want to watch:

The figures for Labour supporters are only just below Tory approval of Johnson as leader, which shows 83% approve and 5% disapprove.

For Johnson, amongst 2019 Tory voters 70% still support the prime minister, but 15% disapprove.

With Lib Dem supporters, more are satisfied with Keir Starmer as leader of the Labour Party (65% to 8%) compared to acting Lib Dem leader Ed Davey (55% to 4%).

Overall 44% of all voters believe Starmer is doing a good job, compared to 22% who disagree, whereas 36% think Johnson is doing a good job compared to 45% who disagree.

The polling comes as a Momentum branch in Camden lobbied on the national group to ensure the party’s National Executive Committee call for a vote of no confidence in Starmer.

In a blog post the group claimed that Starmer had “refused to hold this Tory government accountable for its handling of the pandemic, making Labour complicit in a per capita death rate which is the second highest in the world and which has disproportionately affected people of colour.”