Keir Starmer’s approval rating rockets - giving him a 24 point lead over Boris Johnson

Keir Starmer in the House of Commons. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor HOC/JESSICA TAYLOR

Keir Starmer’s raw approval rating has rocketed, as more people approve of the Labour leader than prime minister Boris Johnson.

47% of people surveyed by Opinium now approve of Labour’s leader, an increase of five points, compared to 17% disapproving (down one point).

By contrast 45% of those surveyed approve of Boris Johnson, down one point, compared to 39% that disapprove of Johnson (up three points).

While Johnson is still perceived as popular, Starmer now has a 24 point net approval rating over the prime minister.

The leader of the opposition is on +30 points whereas Johnson is on +6 points in the net approval ratings.

Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/House of Commons. Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/House of Commons.

It shows those who had previously failed to express an opinion on the Labour leader expressing a positive opinion.

Political pundit Mike Smithson of the Political Betting website said: “This is big news. Starmer overtakes Johnson by some margin in latest Opinium approval ratings.”

Releasing the findings, Opinium tweeted: “Johnson draws a more polarised response with few Labour supporters expressing admiration, but few Conservatives expressing dissent.

“Starmer, in contrast, has the same level of uniform approval among supporters of his party but draws far less opposition from Conservative voters.”

The polling was conducted Thursday and Friday - before the prime minister’s most senior aide Dominic Cummings was accused of breaking lockdown rules.

