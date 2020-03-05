Parliament could be suspended for five months as part of government's coronavirus plan
PUBLISHED: 10:48 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:55 05 March 2020
Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto
Parliament could be suspended until the end of September as part of proposals for tackling the coronavirus.
The Times reports that as part of plans for parliament, the House of Commons and Lords could be stopped from returning to the chambers after the Easter recess.
It would mean MPs rising on March 31st and not returning until the end of September in the "longest summer recess we have known", a parliamentary source told the newspaper.
Parliament bosses also want to limit the number of people who can enter the estate before a shutdown, claiming that politicians are essentially "super-spreaders".
"We've got 650 people who spend half the week spread across the country meeting their constituents and the other half rubbing up against one another in Westminster," a source claimed. "It's 650 super-spreaders."
But health minister Edward Argar played down the suggestion following the newspaper's report.
"What I understand is that the advice at the moment is not that that is necessary," he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.
Last year an attempt to suspend parliament in September to help force through a no-deal Brexit was deemed "unlawful" by Supreme Court judges.
