Parliament could be suspended for five months as part of government's coronavirus plan

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto

Parliament could be suspended until the end of September as part of proposals for tackling the coronavirus.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The Times reports that as part of plans for parliament, the House of Commons and Lords could be stopped from returning to the chambers after the Easter recess.

It would mean MPs rising on March 31st and not returning until the end of September in the "longest summer recess we have known", a parliamentary source told the newspaper.

Parliament bosses also want to limit the number of people who can enter the estate before a shutdown, claiming that politicians are essentially "super-spreaders".

"We've got 650 people who spend half the week spread across the country meeting their constituents and the other half rubbing up against one another in Westminster," a source claimed. "It's 650 super-spreaders."

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe for just £20. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

But health minister Edward Argar played down the suggestion following the newspaper's report.

"What I understand is that the advice at the moment is not that that is necessary," he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

Last year an attempt to suspend parliament in September to help force through a no-deal Brexit was deemed "unlawful" by Supreme Court judges.