Calls for an inquiry into Brexit referendum to be heard by parliament

Boris Johnson is surrounded by Vote Leave and Vote Remain activists as he speaks in Winchester. PA/Press Association Images

An online petition which calls for an investigation into the EU referendum will be debated in parliament after it reached the 100,000 signature threshold.

There has been considerable concern about the way the EU referendum was held in 2016, with allegations of "serious misconduct" surrounding the vote.

The Metropolitan Police handed files to prosecutors with concerns around the way that Vote Leave conducted its business in November, but is yet to provide any further information on its progression.

The Electoral Commission found that Vote Leave broke electoral law by overspending during the EU referendum, avoiding the legal spending limits.

Meanwhile a report into possible Russian interference during the referendum campaign is still being delayed from publication.

The then parliament's intelligence committee chair Dominic Grieve claimed British intelligence services had failed to devote enough resources to counter the threat and highlighted the impact of articles posted by Russian news sites that were widely disseminated on social media.

Promises made by Brexiteers are also starting to unravel - including the £350 million a week pledge for the NHS, while key industries such as farming fear for the future of the UK after the Brexit transition period ends.

Now a petition, signed by more than 100,000 signatories, calls for a public inquiry into the conduct of the referendum under the Inquiries Act (2005).

It will be eligible for a discussion in parliament and, while it is unlikely to progress while the government has a large majority, puts it back on the political agenda.