'Brexit is a disgrace!' - Patrick Stewart tells French audience he's 'embarrassed' by it all

Sir Patrick Stewart at Comic-Con in Paris. Photograph: YouTube. Archant

Star Trek star Sir Patrick Stewart has been praised by a Comic-Con audience in France for denouncing Brexit.

Sir Patrick said he was "embarrassed" to be stood in front of the French audience having to apologise for Brexit, when "well more than half" of Britain still wanted to stay in the European Union.

He said: "For the last 35 years, I have been so proud to belong to a country that was part of the European Union. And I am embarrassed to stand here in front of you, representing a country that is seeking to break that invaluable connection.

To shouts of "we love you Britain" from one audience member, he continued to credit the European Union with bringing down the Berlin Wall, bringing piece in Northern Ireland, helping to end apartheid in South Africa.

"I want you to know that well more than half of the population of the United Kingdom wants to stay in the European Union," he explained.

"The Berlin Wall came down. The Soviet Union ended its dominance and control over so many nations. Apartheid was ended in South Africa. The Good Friday Agreement brought together [both] Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. The European Union is all part of that movement, and it is a disgrace that individuals in my country are attempting to separate it."

The English actor is a big supporter of the People's Vote campaign, and last month funded coach trips for anti-Brexit marchers to get to the London rally.

There he told protesters: "You haven't just filled a nice bar in north London, you have taken over an entire city.

"You haven't just impacted the Brexit debate, you have transformed British politics."

He added there was "nothing democratic" about the 2016 referendum.

"People weren't just misled, they were lied to," he said.