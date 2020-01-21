Put David Miliband in charge, urges Sir Patrick Stewart

David Miliband speaking at a United Voices Rally. Photograph: Ian West/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

Anti-Brexit actor Sir Patrick Stewart has given his view on the Labour leadership race - saying David Miliband should be in charge of both the party and the UK.

The actor backed Miliband during the close-fought race for Labour leader in 2010, when he was beaten by his brother Ed.

Sir Patrick said that despite the current political climate there were figures, such as Miliband and some US politicians, in whom he believed.

However, he said he felt a "profound" sense of anxiety that things in the US were not going to turn out the way he hoped.

Asked who he was able to trust today, Sir Patrick told the PA news agency: "There are individuals that I believe in.

"For instance, I believe in David Miliband, who is now running the International Rescue Committee from New York, and ought really to be running the UK. But you know what happened there.

"There are some of the contenders for the American presidency who I have great respect for, though I also have profound anxiety that it's not going to turn out the way I would like it to turn out..."

Sir Patrick earlier this month described Brexit as "the grimmest thing" to have happened to him in his political life.

Speaking at the show's premiere in London, he told PA: "It makes me very, very sad.

"I think what is happening with the European Union is actually the saddest, grimmest thing that has happened to me since I have been involved in politics."