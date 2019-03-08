Patrick Stewart is paying for Remain protesters' trip to the People's Vote march

People's Vote supporter Patrick Stewart is funding many coaches to the march. PA Wire/PA Images

Actor Patrick Stewart has paid £1,000 towards coach trips for anti-Brexit marchers to join the People's Vote march today.

The X-Men and Star Trek star has covered the transport cost so that people from Yorkshire can travel to London to join what is expected to be the biggest anti-Brexit demonstration so far.

Stewart, who was born in Yorkshire, is an ardent Remainer and a founder of the People's Vote campaigning organisation.

The coaches will leave from towns and cities including Leeds, Huddersfield and York, reports Leeds Live.

They are part of a fleet of more than 170 coaches bringing protesters from all over the country for the march that will coincide with a major day of debate and voting on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal in parliament.

The Royal Shakespeare Company star said: "I'm delighted to once again be able to support the People's Vote Campaign by helping to get campaigners from Yorkshire get to the 'Together For The Final Say' march this Saturday, October 19.

"Boris Johnson needs to hear loud and clear that he must seek the British people's consent before he inflicts his damaging Brexit on our country. Brexit is hitting jobs, businesses, our NHS and communities across the UK.

"Faced with the reality of Boris Johnson's destructive Brexit, more voters than ever before now say that the only way to solve this mess is to put the question back to the people in a referendum.

"Whatever you think about Brexit and now that we have an idea of the true cost, the only way out of this political mess is to give the people the final say."

