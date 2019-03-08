Updated

Milkshake-throwing man ordered to pay Nigel Farage £350

PUBLISHED: 13:18 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:49 18 June 2019

Nigel Farage after he was doused in milkshake during a campaign walkabout in Newcastle. (Tom Wilkinson/PA Wire)

Nigel Farage after he was doused in milkshake during a campaign walkabout in Newcastle. (Tom Wilkinson/PA Wire)

A protester who threw a Five Guys milkshake over Nigel Farage has been ordered to pay the Brexit Party politician £350 for the "politically motivated" assault.

Paul Crowther arriving at North Tyneside Magistrates' Court in North Shields where he faces charges of common assault and criminal damage after throwing a milkshake at Nigel Farage. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire/PA ImagesPaul Crowther arriving at North Tyneside Magistrates' Court in North Shields where he faces charges of common assault and criminal damage after throwing a milkshake at Nigel Farage. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire/PA Images

Paul Crowther splattered Nigel Farage in banana and salted caramel milkshake when he was campaigning in Newcastle for the EU elections on May 20.

When he was arrested at the scene, he said it was "a right of protest against people like him".

The married former Sky employee has lost his job following the incident and has suffered threats of violence, North Tyneside Magistrates' Court was told.

He admitted assault and criminal damage to a £239 lapel microphone on Farage's suit.

District Judge Bernard Begley, who told Crowther he had carried out an "act of crass stupidity", ordered him to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and £350 to Farage to have the suit cleaned.

James Long, prosecuting, said: "I suppose for the split second the attack took place, Farage would not know whether it was a harmless liquid or something, in this day and age, far more sinister."

He said it was clear from a Facebook posting before the incident that Crowther intended to throw milkshake on the politician.

A friend replied saying: "I hope you return to the office sans milkshake."

It took 20 minutes for a police van to take him away after he was arrested, and Crowther was interviewed by journalists.

At the time, he justified his actions, saying he did not regret it and that "the bile and the racism he spouts out in this country is far more damaging than a bit of milkshake to his front".

He later told police when he was interviewed that it was a "moment of madness", "a loss of control" and he watched himself do it.

Farage gave a statement to the police, saying: "Without warning this male has thrown a liquid substance directly at me," saying he had been "embarrassed" in full view of the public and the media.

It put an end to his campaigning in Newcastle, he said.

In a victim statement, he added: "I am concerned because of the behaviour of individuals like this, the normal democratic process cannot continue in a lawful and peaceful manner."

Brian Hegarty, defending, said there was a long history of protesters throwing food at politicians going back hundreds if not thousands of years.

He said Crowther now regretted his actions.

Crowther, who has an interest in politics, believed in democracy and did not want to be seen to be trying to silence people with whom he disagreed, the court was told.

Crowther, who respects the result of the referendum, disagreed with being called a "radicalised Remainer" by Farage following the incident.

WATCH: Nigel Farage blames 'radicalised Remainers' as he is hit by Five Guys milkshake

Since the incident Crowther has suffered from repeated threats of violence and has had regular police checks to his address in Throckley, Newcastle, the judge was told.

Crowther has been dismissed from his job and threats have been made to a dog charity where he volunteered.

Hegarty said the attack was not premeditated for long, pointing out the £5.25 price of the milkshake and that there were cheaper options nearby it was a planned incident.

A GoFundMe page entitled Get Paul Crowther his Milkshake Money Back was closed after it reached £1,705.

Hegarty said: "Ordinarily a man of his position would receive a caution.

"The fact is, it is said to be a politically motivated incident which has caused him to appear before this court and caused him to lose his good name."

You may also want to watch:

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Find out more

Latest Articles

Milkshake-throwing man ordered to pay Nigel Farage £350

Nigel Farage after he was doused in milkshake during a campaign walkabout in Newcastle. (Tom Wilkinson/PA Wire)

Brexit secretary goes back to EU with request to ringfence citizens' rights

A letter has been sent to the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier asking him to reopen discussion on citizens' rights. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images

WILL SELF: The meaning behind Northern Ireland's Game of Thrones cake

RECIPE FOR A NATION: One version of the Game of Thrones cake. Picture: Will Self

Jeremy Hunt backtracks after agreeing with 'sentiment' of a racist Trump retweet

Conservative leadership hopeful Jeremy Hunt speaking on Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday. Picture: Sky News

Boris Johnson a no-show at Westminster journalists' hustings

Boris Johnson leaving his home on the day of the Westminster leadership hustings he didn't show up at. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Read in full: Tom Watson's passionate defence of the British left's role in Europe

Labour deputy leader Tom Watson launched a fresh push for the party to fully commit to a second referendum in an effort to stay in the European Union. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Great European Lives: Ulrich Inderbinen

Ulrich Inderbinen, who was the oldest mountain guide in the world. Picture: John van Hasselt/Sygma via Getty Images

It's time for the Greens and Lib Dems to collaborate to change the system - and stop Brexit

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Sir Vince Cable and Green Party MP Caroline Lucas joins with campaigners as they take part in the People's Vote March. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

Disasters are all Greek to us

The Parthenon, at The Acropolis in Greece. Peter Trudgill says we have the Ancient Greek language to thank for almost all our misfortunes. Picture: Archant

Man mouths 'bollocks to Brexit' on camera during Tory leadership debate

The man in the back row and the Hilfiger t-shirt was spotted mouthing 'bollocks to Brexit' directly to camera during the Channel 4 Tory leadership debate. Picture: Channel 4.

'A rotten borough' - Farage is STILL complaining about Peterborough by-election

Nigel Farage. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Video resurfaces of Boris Johnson being branded 'nasty piece of work'

Eddie Mair interviews Boris Johnson for The Andrew Marr Show. Photograph: BBC.

Horror film: Facism flourishes in the UK

A still from 'It Happened Here', 1965. Picture: LMPC via Getty Images

'I would try for a deal': Tory hopeful Jeremy Hunt would renegotiate Brexit package with EU

Jeremy Hunt on BBC1's Andrew Marr show on Sunday, June 16. Picture: BBC

A Year in Music: 1850 - when national anthems came to the fore

The Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood were catapulted to notoriety by the unveiling of 'Christ in the House of His Parents' by John Everett Millais. Picture: Getty Images

Leadership rival Rory Stewart says Boris Johnson's Brexit plans come "off the rails" once examined in detail

Tory hopeful Rory Stewart on the Andrew Marr show on Sunday, June 16: Picture: BBC

Dominic Raab says Tory party 'will be toast' in next election if Conservatives miss October Brexit deadline

Tory hopeful Dominic Raab told Sophy Ridge on Sunday, June 16 that the Conservative party could fail in an election if they're unable to deliver Brexit. Picture: Sky News

Labour MP says it would be 'scandalous' to suspend parliament for no-deal Brexit

Labour MP Hilary Benn told Sky's Sophy Ridge it would be

Mega manga: Why the traditional artform is perfectly suited to the digital age

Snowflakes' Tiger by Higashimura, 2015. Picture: Akiko Higashimura/Shogakukan Inc

RICHARD LUCK: The astonishing career of William Walker

William Walker pictured training his band of mercenaries at Virgin Bay, Nicaragua 1856-60, circa 1856. Picture: Getty Images

Tory leadership contest: A good moment to draw a line

Tory leadership hopeful Michael Gove, who confessed to having used cocaine. Picture: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

What Boris Johnson's leadership push tells us about the state of the Tory party

Conservative MP and leadership frontrunner Boris Johnson leaves his London home. Picture: Getty Images

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Labour shouldn't be bystanders to Tory farce

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 02: Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his North London home on local election day on May 02, 2019 in London, England. Elections are being held in 248 councils across England and Northern Ireland today. (Photo by Luke Dray/Getty Images)

From left field: How vegetarianism sprouted from radical politics

Vegetarianism has long been a strand of left-wing politics, according to Sky Duthie. Picture: PA Wire

Stage Review by Tim Walker: Wife

Karen Fishwick (Clare), Joshua James (Finn), Calam Lynch (Cas) and Richard Cant (Ivar) in Wife. Picture: Marc Brenner

Why the V-2 rocket was one of the 20th century's most influential inventions

A captured German V-2 Rocket takes off in a test held in New Mexico. Picture: PhotoQuest/Getty Images

Boris Johnson caves to pressure and agrees to TV debate

Former UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA.

Matt Hancock pulls out of Tory leadership race

File photos of (left to right, top row) Boris Johnson, Dominic Raab, Jeremy Hunt, Rory Stewart, Sajid Javid, (bottom row) Esther McVey, Matt Hancock, Andrea Leadsom, Michael Gove and Mark Harper. Health Secretary Matt Hancock is the latest to come out of the Conservative Leadership contest, as he withdrew on Friday morning. Photograph: PA/PA Wire.

This nurse on Question Time makes a compelling point about politicians' drug use

This Question Time audience member noted that nurses are held to higher standards than politicians. Picture: BBC

Boris Johnson on the 'contempt' of leaders becoming PM without a general election

Boris Johnson (right) in 2007, when he wrote about the

The ghost of Dreyfus: History's lesson to France and the trauma of nationalism

'Zola, Insulted' by Henry de Groux, 1898. It shows gauntlet of crowds after the publication of J'Accuse and his trial for libel. Picture: Getty Images

Sajid Javid baffled by Trump state banquet snub

Sajid Javid has said his not being invited to the state banquest during Donald Trump's visit was 'odd'. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Events: our pick of this week's anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

Layla Moran MP is confirmed to speak at the For our Future's Sake fundraising dinner. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Archive/PA Images

Rory Bremner treats Twitter to a pitch-perfect Boris Johnson impression

Rory Bremner has tweeted a pitch-perfect impression of Boris Johnson's leadership bid. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images

MICHAEL WHITE: The lines separating the list of Number 10 hopefuls

Michael Gove, the

Eight Labour MPs vote against Commons bid to block no-deal Brexit with more abstaining

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

Labour MP says he 'made a mistake' in not voting for Theresa May's Brexit deal

Gareth Snell in Stoke-on-Trent Central. (Joe Giddens/PA)

Boris Johnson accused of 'Trumpian tactics' as he kicks off leadership bid

Boris Johnson during the launch of his campaign to become leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party and Prime Minister. Photograph:: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

MPs reject calls to 'take back control' of agenda to halt no-deal Brexit

MPs in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Mark Francois issues bizarre warning to Mr Stop Brexit protester

Mark Francois issued a bizarre challenge to anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray on his way to support Boris Johnson's leadership launch. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Most Read

The Brexit Party rallies behind Rory Stewart after he says he would work with Nigel Farage

Conservative party leadership contender Rory Stewart arrives for a TV debate - with Boris Johnson declining to take part. (Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Video resurfaces of Boris Johnson being branded ‘nasty piece of work’

Eddie Mair interviews Boris Johnson for The Andrew Marr Show. Photograph: BBC.

Noel Gallagher tells Remainers to ‘move to North Korea’ despite finding Brexit ‘nonsensical’

Noel Gallagher. Photograph: Ian West/PA.

Horror film: Facism flourishes in the UK

A still from 'It Happened Here', 1965. Picture: LMPC via Getty Images

‘A rotten borough’ - Farage is STILL complaining about Peterborough by-election

Nigel Farage. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: our pick of this week's anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

Layla Moran MP is confirmed to speak at the For our Future's Sake fundraising dinner. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Archive/PA Images

Here's our weekly pick of the upcoming Remain-focused campaign activities, talks and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy