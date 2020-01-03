Latest The New European

Putin's plans to destabilise politics around the world in 2020

PUBLISHED: 20:36 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 20:36 03 January 2020

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual press conference in Moscow on December 19, 2019. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual press conference in Moscow on December 19, 2019. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Archant

Under Vladimir Putin, Russia's greatest exports are corruption and thuggery. PAUL KNOTT reports on the regime's destabilising designs around the globe for the year ahead.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Imagine (with apologies to John Lennon) if Russia had continued down a democratic path based on the rule of law over the past two decades.

It isn't hard to do - because most of its eastern European neighbours such as Poland and Estonia have followed exactly that route since the fall of the Soviet bloc. This choice has produced peaceful lives of growing prosperity for many of their people.

Sadly, most Russians would say you were a dreamer if you suggested that they could have the same opportunities.

Instead, Russia has long been hijacked by Vladimir Putin and his cabal of corrupt oligarchs and ex-KGB cronies. Their rule has led to the country being dubbed the "racketeer with rockets" by the respected (and brave) Moscow-based professor Sergei Medvedev in his new book The Return of the Russian Leviathan.

This characterisation encapsulates both the immense corruption of Putin's regime and its thuggery, from the brutal assassination of opponents on the streets of Britain and Germany to the invasion of Ukraine and deliberate bombing of Syrian schools and hospitals in support of president Assad.

These latter high-profile acts of military aggression do at least bear enough resemblance to previous misconduct by states around the world for the Kremlin's propaganda machine to claim they are being pursued in Russia's national interest.

This claim is, of course, questionable, at best. The unprovoked assault on Ukraine has turned a once friendly neighbour into an implacable foe. And it remains to be seen whether acquiring a reputation as a brutal backer of the world's worst dictators will benefit Russia much in the long run.

The national interest argument is undermined further by Russia's extensive and unprecedented use of so-called 'private military contractors'. In reality, these groups largely consist of 'former' Russian soldiers armed with hi-tech weaponry provided by state-owned Russian arms manufacturers.

They are often linked to the GRU military intelligence division and directed by people close to Putin. Their creation and deployment enables the Kremlin, somewhat implausibly, to deny knowledge of their actions and evade responsibility for breaking international law.

The price these Russian 'private military contractors' usually extract for propping-up a struggling despot or supporting one side in a civil conflict is control of some of the host country's natural resources.

By far the most prominent of these shady outfits is the Wagner Group. Wagner is allegedly owned and directed by the immensely wealthy Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close associate of the Russian president. Towards the end of the Soviet era, Prigozhin served nine years in jail for robbery. On his release he opened a hot dog stand. His subsequent meteoric rise has led to him being nicknamed 'Putin's chef', because his restaurant business is the preferred caterer for state functions and holds a number of other lucrative government food and beverage contracts.

In addition to Syria and Ukraine, Wagner's forces are increasingly active in Libya. There they are supporting the warlord field marshal Khalifa Haftar and his rebel Libyan National Army (LNA) in their fight to seize the country from the UN-recognised government.

Haftar's stronghold is in eastern Libya, where much of the country's bountiful oil infrastructure is located.

Emboldened by their experiences, Russia's 'mafia state' godfathers are now expanding their model to places where Russia's geopolitical interests are minimal. In numerous, weaker countries in the developing world, Russian state and military might seems increasingly to be deployed solely in pursuit of personal financial gain by Putin's associates.

This development perhaps first became apparent in the mineral rich but conflict torn Central African Republic (CAR), where Wagner Group 'mercenaries' provide protection for both the president Faustin-Archange Touadéra and the CAR's diamond mines. In July 2018, three Russian journalists were ambushed and killed just days after arriving in the CAR to investigate Wagner's activities there.

In Guinea, president Alpha Condé is attempting to change the constitution to allow him to retain power for a third term. Widespread public protests against this step are being met with extreme force and at least 11 protestors have already been killed by the authorities. As the risk of civil war rises, Russia has expressed its support for Condé and the presence of operatives from Russian 'security companies' is being reported in the capital, Conakry.

Guinea contains about half of the world's total supply of bauxite plus substantial quantities of high-grade iron ore, gold and diamonds. A significant proportion of the bauxite is mined in a joint venture between the government of Guinea and Russian company RUSAL, which was founded and is co-owned by Oleg Deripaska.

Of all the major Russian oligarchs, Deripaska is particularly close to Putin. He was also a close associate of the now-jailed former head of Donald Trump's presidential campaign, Paul Manafort. Deripaska has previously had his US visa revoked and is currently under US sanctions because, according to the US Treasury Department, he has "been accused of threatening the lives of business rivals, illegally wiretapping a government official, and taking part in extortion and racketeering".

Perhaps the boldest and most overt recent example of Russian interference came in Madagascar in 2018. As an in-depth investigation in the New York Times reported in November, Russian operatives backed by intimidating armed guards swept through the country in support of the then-president, Hery Rajaonarimampianina, bribing and pressuring challengers to step aside, buying blanket media support and paying people to attend rallies.

Farcically, this programme of interference was carried out incompetently and failed to generate sufficient backing for the chronically unpopular Rajaonarimampianina. This flop only briefly derailed the Russians. Unencumbered by scruples or ideology, they belatedly switched their support to the eventual winner Andry Rajoelina. His government subsequently confirmed the extension of a chromium mining contract with the Wagner Group, which appears to have been what the Russians were seeking all along.

The free world should not complacently turn a blind eye to this illicit Russian activity or write it off as taking place in far-away places of which we know little. As well as corrupting and destabilising large parts of the world, such interference increases the wealth and power of Putin and his associates. This in turn strengthens them in their concerted attempts to undermine Western democracy.

In the close-knit, corrupt circles of the Kremlin, everything, and everyone, is connected to everything else. Prigozhin, for example, is not only involved in dubious conduct in distant locales. Western security services are confident that he also funded and ran the notorious St Petersburg troll farm that was central to the Russian campaign of interference in the 2016 US election won by president Trump.

The division that Trump has subsequently sown in the US and the extent to which his scandal-plagued presidency has weakened American influence around the world will have delighted Putin.

It is a near certainty that the Russians will now try to compound the damage by launching a renewed destabilisation campaign in the run-up to the 2020 US presidential election. Imagine that.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

The moment that left me feeling unwelcome in Boris Johnson's Britain

Pro-Brexit demonstrators outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Photograph: David Mirzoeff/PA.

Putin's plans to destabilise politics around the world in 2020

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual press conference in Moscow on December 19, 2019. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Symone Sanders: The woman who puts 'radical' at the centre

Symone D. Sanders onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem in Washington, DC. (Photograph: Paras Griffin/Getty Images).

Recent political events have led the UK to a dark place

Anti-semitic graffiti in the form of numbers, 9 11, and a Star of David, on a shop window in Belsize Park, North London. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Why Keir Starmer is the right person to lead Labour

Sir Keir Starmer during a Labour Party press conference in central London. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Why in 2020 I'll continue to resist Brexit

Boris Johnson walks past a Union flag-themed JCB, after driving it through a fake wall emblazoned with the word

MANDRAKE: Dacre dread at Daily Mail

Paul Dacre, former editor of The Daily Mail, arrives to give evidence to the Leveson Inquiry. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

10 New Year's resolutions for Remainers

A European flag is lit up by anti-Brexit campaigners outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Government earmarks £3 billion for farmers to help with loss of EU subsidies after Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Darnford Farm in Banchory near Aberdeen. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA.

Petition calling for Iain Duncan Smith not to get a knighthood hits nearly 200,000

Iain Duncan Smith. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Rebecca Long-Bailey 'considering' Labour leadership run as other Corbyn allies eye bid

Rebecca Long-Bailey on the Andrew Marr show. Photograph: BBC.

Brexiteer Iain Duncan-Smith to receive knighthood in New Years Honours

Brexit Bogeyman Iain Duncan-Smith in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons.

Two thirds of my staff are EU nationals. This is what I'm worried about.

Anti-Brexit campaigners wave Union and European Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

George Osborne compares Boris Johnson to Dr Jekyll and Hyde character

George Osborne appears on LBC Radio. Photograph: LBC.

Ed Davey's Christmas message urges people to love their neighbours - 'even those who believe in unicorns'

Ed Davey delivers his Christmas message. Photograph: PA/Lib Dems.

Boris Johnson wants to 'reunite the country' - here's my plan for doing it

Boris Johnson. Photograph: Leon Neal/PA Wire.

Only democratic change will help us rejoin the EU

Campaigners fighting to stay in the EU. Picture: Peter Summers/Getty Images.

How boomers created the magic of Christmas childhoods

It's A Wonderful life (1946) Photo: Contributed

Lessons from history that Labour need to learn

Jeremy Corbyn will stand down as Labour leader. Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PA IMAGES

The big Lib Dem mistake was not to focus on the Tories

Former Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images.

Labour's failure was not to explain the consequences of Brexit

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn after casting his vote in the 2019 General Election. Picture: Joe Giddens/ PA Wire

My appeal to Remainers fighting Brexit - don't give in

Anti-Brexit demonstrator outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

UK is becoming 51st state of America under Tories, claims SNP MP

Boris Johnson with US president Donald Trump. Picture: Saul Leob/Getty Images.

Woman who lost wedding ring in ballot box reunited with jewellery item

Charlotte, 22, reunited with her wedding ring and the ballot box after it slipped off her finger while casting her vote in Thursdays general election. Photograph: Trafford Council /PA Wire .

Complaints into former Welsh secretary not upheld

Boris Johnson with Alun Cairns during a visit to Barry Island in South Wales. (Frank Augstein/PA)

Labour MPs rebel against leadership to support Brexit deal

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during the Brexit debate in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Labour MP says she will back Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

Emma Lewell-Buck in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Pro-Remain Labour MP Clive Lewis to run for Labour leader

Norwich South Labour MP Clive Lewis. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Group formerly known as Change UK announces it is disbanding

Mike Gapes, Chuka Umunna, Anna Soubry, Heidi Allen, Chris Lesley, Gavin Esler and Andrea Cooper at the launch of Change UK, The Independent Group's European election campaign. Photograph: Nicola Tree/Getty.

Former Tory MP who lost seat made life peer to continue as minister

Conservative candidate Zac Goldsmith loses his Richmond Park seat in the 2019 general election. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA.

SNP's Ian Blackford calls out Boris Johnson for playing with phone in debate

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford criticises Boris Johnson for playing with his phone. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Rise in reports of people flagged up to authorities over right-wing extremism

Home secretary Priti Patel during a visit to Kent Police College in Maidstone. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

WILL SELF: The true meaning of Christmas

Michael Gove is chased by an anti-Brexit Father Christmas. Photograph: Sky News/Twitter.

The classical music clown who refused to be cowed

Danish-born pianist Victor Borge. Photo: Boris Spremo/Toronto Star via Getty Images

STAGE REVIEW: A Christmas Carol

A Christmas Carol at the Old Vic in London. Photo: Manuel Harlan

London's Calling: The city as a subject for song

The Kinks, (L-R) Peter Quaife, Ray Davies, Dave Davies, and Mick Avory in London, England, 1966. Photo: Reprise Records/Warner Bros./Courtesy of Getty Images

New exhibition to rescue art's radical women

Self-portrait by Jessica Dismorr. Photo: Private Collection

How relationships differentiate from one language to another

How relationships differentiate from one language to another. Photo: Getty Images

The Spector hanging over Christmas

Music producer Phil Spector in Los Angeles 1963. Photo: Ray Avery/Getty Images)

When Shoot! Magazine was football's messenger

50 Years of Shoot! Photo: Shoot! Magazine

Most Read

Politician to hand back MBE in protest at Iain Duncan Smith’s knighthood

Mike Smith-Clare (left) is returning his MBE honour because Iain Duncan Smith (right) is receiving a knighthood. Photograph: Archant/TNE/House Of Commons.

Former black rod argues that John Bercow does not deserve to join House of Lords

Former House of Commons speaker John Bercow. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/ PA Wire/PA Images.

Nigel Farage ignores calls to heal Brexit divisions by claiming he ‘crushed Remoaners’

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage addresses supporters at the Washington Central Hotel in Workington. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Gary Lineker: Brexit is going to happen - and Brexiteers ‘can own it now’

Brexiteers can 'own it now', said Gary Lineker. Picture: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Borough Market traders horrified at being featured in government pro-Brexit video

Borough Market traders said they

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.