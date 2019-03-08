Paul McCartney: I wasn't convinced by Brexiteers' argument to take us back to the 'old days'
Sir Paul McCartney said he wasn't convinced by either side in the EU referendum in 2016 - so did not vote.
But speaking to BBC Two's Newsnight he admitted the most off-putting element of the debate was th eBrexiteers who said they were going to take the country back the "old days".
Sir Paul, 77, said he didn't side with neither Leave nor Remain because he "didn't see anybody saying anything sensible enough".
He said arguments made in the run-up to the vote were "all crazy promises".
He said: "What put me off was that I was meeting a lot of older people, kind of pretty much my generation. And they were going, 'All right Paul - it's going to be like it was in the old days, we're going to go back'. And it was like, 'Yeah? Oh, I'm not sure about that'. And that attitude was very prevalent.
"I vote for someone I believe in and so often there's nobody I believe in. I have to get a bit inspired. At the moment I'm not really inspired."
Sir Paul added he would "be glad when it's over".
