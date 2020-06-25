Video

Whitty and Valance should have spoken out over Cummings, claims top scientist

Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty during a media briefing in Downing Street. Photograph: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire .

One of Britain’s leading scientists has said that Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance should have spoken out over Dominic Cummings’ breaking of the coronavirus lockdown rules.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Sir Paul Nurse, a Nobel Prize winning geneticist, said that England’s chief medical officer and chief scientific adviser “should have said something” about Boris Johnson’s senior aide.

He told ITV’s Peston: ”I think it would have been proper for the scientists to point out that Dominic didn’t behave in the best way, maybe he did or maybe he didn’t break the rules, but he certainly damaged, dented the reputation of the government, certainly damaged the attempt to keep everybody behaving. They probably should have said something.”

The pair were said to have refused to do the press conference immediately after Cummings’ Rose Garden statement to journalists, because they would not back his account of events.

Boris Johnson prevented both experts from commenting on the situation “to protect them” from a “political argument”.

Nurse also criticised claims from the government that it was “following the science”.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

“I think what’s really important and perhaps not fully recognised is how tentative knowledge is about a virus when it suddenly appears on the scene. And what that means is that the science is not always going to be right.

“So this phrase, ‘We’re all going to follow the science,’ is just too naive really, you’ve got to dig underneath that, because there will be different opinions, different views, it will evolve as our knowledge gets more and more secure, which is how science works.”