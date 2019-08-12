Video

Organisers announce plans for the 'biggest political protest in British history' to stop Brexit

Hundreds of thousands of anti-Brexit campaigners take part in the People's Vote march through central London. Photograph: Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Media via Getty Images. Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Media

The People's Vote campaign has announced a date for what is expected to be one of the biggest public protests Britain has ever seen.

The march for our democracy, for our country and for our future will take place in London on October 19 - just 12 days before Boris Johnson plans to take the UK out of Europe with a No-Deal Brexit that no-one voted for in the last referendum.

Organisers had planned to march a week earlier but moved the date to avoid clashing an annual fundraising event in Hyde Park to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital.

The new date of October 19 will give the people of the UK the chance to make their voice heard just 24 hours after the end of the European Council meeting in Brussels - ahead of a tumultuous few days that will have a huge and historic impact on our country's future.

David Lammy MP, a leading supporter of the People's Vote campaign, said: "We've got a new date for one of the biggest and perhaps most important demonstrations our country has ever seen.

"We're moving it back a week to October 19 to avoid clashing with a fundraising event organised by the brilliant Great Ormond Street Hospital partly because we don't want anything to distract attention from our march.

"We're changing the date because we're determined to change the course of history. This is a march for our future, our country and our democracy.

"Indeed, this Brexit crisis has now come down to a simple question about whether we live in a democracy: can we allow Boris Johnson to force No Deal - or another scorched earth form of Brexit - on our country, without all of us having our voice heard?"

The People's Vote March earlier this year was one of the biggest in British history, beaten only by protests against the Iraq War in 2002, when more than a million took to the streets.