Latest The New European

Three and a half years on from the Brexit vote only a People's Vote can fix trust in politics

PUBLISHED: 14:24 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:24 04 October 2019

People's Vote campaigner. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA.

People's Vote campaigner. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA.

PA Wire/PA Images

AMANDA CHETWYND-COWIESON reflects on polling which shows the public would rather a People's Vote over trusting the politicians with a final decision on Brexit.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

It's widely accepted that our society and our politics has never been more divided. Not only is the current situation deeply damaging to the general mood of the country, it's creating a breakdown in the long standing trust between our politicians and those they represent.

We know that this has happened in part because of Brexit. If we thought our country was divided three and a half years ago, right now it feels not just like it's being split down the middle - but shattered into hundreds of pieces, with so many people wanting to take a totally different route. Parties have never been homogenous in their views - taking pride in the broad church united by a set of values. Sometimes now, it feels as though parties are having to consider whether those values that unite them are still there.

Labour - the party of internationalism, voting against campaigning to stay in the EU. The Conservatives, the party of business, ready to crash us out of the EU with no deal. It's clear that no party is sure what it is the public wants them to do, and why should they know? The last sense check we had with the public on Europe was 3 and a half years ago, when our politics was wildly different and our image of what Brexit would look like unrecognisable from what's in front of us now. Our politicians are being forced to play what amounts to an unwinnable guessing game with their voters, it's easy to hear those shouting the loudest - but what about those who have sat at home simply watching events unfold? How could any of us really know what they want?

No one, even those in the same party, seems to be able to agree on what the best way forward is. That, more than anything, shows how we have deadlocked our political process. As parliament only appears more chaotic, and tensions only appearing to get higher, it's clear that something must be done. The way forward must be democratic, transparent, and involve the people. There's been three and a half years to try everything else, including a general election, and we know it hasn't worked. The solution to our current deadlock in parliament must tackle the idea that our parliament is against the people, but should allow our MPs to put their trust in the people.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Public's view on People's Vote hardens as more demand a say on Boris Johnson's Brexit proposals

It's clear the only sensible solution we have left is to have a confirmatory referendum. Many, including briefings from Downing Street, argue that this would divide our country further. That there would be civil unrest. There was even suggestion the prime minister may use the upcoming People's Vote march to trigger the civil contingencies act and override parliament.

But one of the main reasons why we, the people, feel so frustrated over our current process is because of our lack of control. Because, whichever side of the debate we're on, we feel that no one is listening. That the deadlock in parliament is a waste of time, that other issues important to us are being ignored. A referendum would solve these issues.

A People's Vote would give those who still want Brexit as we know it now a chance to reiterate their views, it would give those who have changed their minds a chance to demonstrate that, and those still fervently in favour of Remain a chance to fight for a future in the EU. Most of all, parliament would know what people actually want, and could act on it, as opposed to the continued chaos that has now become normal. Arguments would be settled - not all of them, but enough to move forward.

MORE: Everything you need to know about the People's Vote march on October 19



Politics is frustrated, entangled, and potentially alienating for those at home. The best way to put people's trust back into politics is to put politics back to the people.



- Amanda Chetwynd-Cowieson is the co-founder of the For our Future's Sake (FFS) movement.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

'Ireland owes this country nothing' - Bonnie Greer on Question Time on Brexit negotiations

Bonnie Greer was on the panel of BBC's Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

The New European poll of the week on caretakers, conferences and coffee cups

Journalist takes down 'vacuous talking head' in TV clash about the Good Friday Agreement

Spiked writer and commentator Ella Whelan was called out for 'panglossian nonsense' about the Good Friday Agreement by OpenDemocracy journalist Peter Geogeghan. Picture: STV

The lies of Rye: Why we all rewrite our own versions of history

The cobbled Mermaid Street in Rye, East Sussex, where Gavin Esler witnessed the normalisation of lying. Picture: Getty Images

JAMES BALL: No-deal Brexit conspiracies lead us all to a dark world

James Ball says some in the City of London have been unfairly linked to a no-deal Brexit conspiracy. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

BONNIE GREER: With Michigan won, Trump is done

Democrat Gretchen Whitmer defeated Republican Bill Schuette to become governor of Michigan. Picture: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Stage Review: Blood Wedding

Blood Wedding. Photograph: Contributed/Marc Brenner.

MITCH BENN: We must keep standing up to 'bullies' Johnson and Trump

Toxic Twins: Boris Johnson and US president Donald Trump at the UN in New York. Picture: Saul Leob/Getty Images

High Court defeat could mean blow for 'settled status' cases

Campaign group The3million has lost a High Court battle over an

Tory peer calls for Dominic Cummings to be stripped of Westminster pass

Dominic Cummings in Downing Street. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

MICHAEL WHITE: Boris Johnson has bet the farm on Cummings' cunning plan

Boris Johnson's proposed hybrid model for the Irish border has been badly received by the EU. Picture: Martin Rowson

Corbyn says that no MP Labour should be willing to support PM's 'reckless' Brexit proposals

Jeremy Corbyn gives statement on Boris Johnson's Brexit proposals. Photograph: Parliament TV.

BREX FACTOR: Is James Cleverly the least aptly-named politician of all time?

Tory chairman James Cleverly whips the crowd into a frenzy at the Conservative Party conference. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Boris Johnson has great balls of liar

Boris Johnson was frustratingly elusive when asked about his relationship with Jennifer Arcuri on The Andrew Marr Show. Picture: PA Images

MANDRAKE: BBC row over Brexit bias

BBC Broadcasting House in London. The broadcaster disputed an apology by its presenter Mark Mardell over apparent pro-Brexit bias. Picture: PA Images

Double standards: Boris Johnson continues to mimic Trump's poisonous playbook

BIARRITZ, FRANCE - AUGUST 25: U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrive for a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit on August 25, 2019 in Biarritz, France. The French southwestern seaside resort of Biarritz is hosting the 45th G7 summit from August 24 to 26. High on the agenda will be the climate emergency, the US-China trade war, Britain's departure from the EU, and emergency talks on the Amazon wildfire crisis. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau - Pool/Getty Images)

Government showcases Brexit Party MEP's company in 'Brexit readiness' promotion

A still of the 'Get ready for Brexit' campaign video featuring a Brexit Party MEP's business. Picture: HM Government

The 'Stop Stella' billboard shows how urgently we need reform in political advertising

The billboard targeting pregnant Labour MP Stella Creasy in her constituency in Walthamstow, which was later taken down. Picture: Stella Creasy

Brexit Party candidate to return from living in Italy to fight to leave EU

Supporters at a Brexit Party rally. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA.

DUP crowd calls for a 'noose' for Jeremy Corbyn at Boris Johnson speech

Boris Johnson speaks at a raucous DUP event in which the crowd called for a 'noose' for Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Sky

Young doctor told she must leave the UK or face prison after Home Office letter

Mu-Chun Chiang (left) with her friend Mina Mesri. Photograph: Mina Mesri/PA Wire.

All the best tweets about that Tory coffee-related conference drama

Boris Johnson runs scared of Channel 4 news at Tory party conference

Boris Johnson has been accused of running scared of Channel 4 after refusing them an interview. Picture: Channel 4

Fact-checking Boris Johnson's '£400 million a week' claim with latest figures

Boris Johnson leaves his office in Westminster. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Boris Johnson tries to claim remaining in EU would now cost '£400 million a week'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Bestway Wholesale in Manchester. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire.

Tory MP names the MPs he suggests were chosen solely because of their gender

Philip Davies has named two MPs he felt were chosen

Why the podcast is the perfect antidote to Brexit politics

The New European podcast team, Steve Anglesey, left, Geraldine Scott, and Richard Porritt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Former Australian PM: UK is not a 'top tier' trading partner

Former Australian PM Julia Gillard appeared to pour cold water over the UK's future trading relationship, saying it is not a

Legal experts want to know why Dominic Cummings' pal sat on Supreme Court legal team

Media gathered outside The Supreme Court in London. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

American TV host takes on Boris Johnson's bizarre speech to the UN

Trevor Noah at the Daily Show displays concern after Boris Johnson's speech to the UN. Picture: The Daily Show

Conservative MEPs are advertising an internship in EU parliament. Start date? November 1

The Conservatives are advertising an internship in EU parliament after October 31. Picture: Dominique Faget/AFP/Getty Images

Rees-Mogg accuses Bercow of damaging the standing of parliament to 'its lowest point'

Jacob Rees-Mogg says Johns Bercow has lowered the reputation of parliament. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Opposition leaders to discuss forcing earlier extension of Article 50

Opposition party leaders including Jo Swinson for the Lib Dems, Sian Berry for the Greens, Jeremy Corbyn for Labour and Anna Soubry for the Independent Group for Change. Photograph: TNE/PA.

STAGE REVIEW: Big: The Musical

Big The Musical performed at the Dominion Theatre . Photograph: Alastair Muir.

Salt Lake City - the home of hymns and muse for the Beach Boys

UNIQUE: The world-renowned Mormon Tabernacle Choir perform in Salt Lake City. Photo: Getty Images

The outsider who found a home on British screens

Herbert Lom In 'King Solomon's Mines'. Photo: Cannon Group/Getty Images

Withnail and Brexit: Why the cult classic is the perfect movie for our troubled times

English actor Paul McGann and South African actor Richard E. Grant on the set of Withnail & I, directed by Bruce Robinson. (Photo by Murray Close/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

Whatever happened to Hollywood's leading men?

Grace Kelly And Frank Sinatra In 'High Society'. Photo: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images

ZOE WILLIAMS: Jeremy Corbyn has handed the initiative to Labour Remainers

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn addresses conference in his keynote speech. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

WILL SELF: Friends was cr*p to begin with... it hasn't got any better

Will Self is not a fan of the American TV series Friends. Photo: Reisig & Taylor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Most Read

This presenter just had the perfect introduction for Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg appears on Channel 4 News. Photograph: Channel 4.

Legal experts want to know why Dominic Cummings’ pal sat on Supreme Court legal team

Media gathered outside The Supreme Court in London. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

Fiona Bruce, presenter of the BBC's Question Time

This is the person that could lead a government of national unity

British politician, John Bercow MP, speaker of the House of Commons poses for a portrait inside the House of Commons. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Gina Miller verbally abused by strangers while out with child

Businesswoman and lawyer Gina Miller arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy