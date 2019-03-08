Video

People's Vote protest organisers estimate march numbers of up to one million

People take part in an Anti-Brexit, Let Us Be Heard march past Trafalgar Square as they head to Parliament Square in London, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivered a statement in the House of Commons, on his new Brexit deal on what has been dubbed "Super Saturday". PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 19, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Brexit. Photo credit should read: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

The organisers of the Final Say march that has overtaken central London have estimated that one million people have taken to the streets to ask for a confirmatory vote on Brexit.

The People's Vote campaign stated it is "impossible to put an exact figure on the size", but have explained their methods for arriving at the one million estimate.

A march of this size would rank it among some of the largest mobilisations of protesters in modern history, such as the March 2019 People's Vote protest and the Stop the War rally in 2003.

In assessing the size of the march, organisers took in information from staff and volunteers on the ground along the entire march route from Park Lane to Parliament Square, as well as examining aerial footage.

Crowds were also seen making their way to the route at Park Lane long after the march had set off from all main roads to the north and south.

The march moved off earlier than scheduled under advice from People's Vote's safety teams to guarantee public safety. At the same time, organisers reported large areas in Hyde Park, Wellington Arch, Green Park and St James's Park had overspill crowds of many thousands.

The People's Vote campaign says there were also reports of high-density crowds packing the pavements and spilling into side streets along the full march route - including Park Lane, Piccadilly, St James's Street, Pall Mall and Whitehall.

Some marchers are likely to have been at a standstill for an extended period of time.

Severe bottlenecks were reported at Piccadilly where the crowds could not move for some time.

Trafalgar Square also filled with people moving off the street and into the square itself.

The People's Vote campaign noted also that engagement and promotion were much higher prior to the march, with an addition 42 coaches bringing people from outside London, more signups online, and hundreds of thousands more leaflets distributed to attract people to the protest.

A spokesperson for the People's Vote campaign said: "It is impossible to put an exact figure on the size of this immense crowd because it is an open route spilling out across central London.

"But indications can be taken from flow and fill rates and crowd density monitoring.

They added: "At the time the rally began, and for a significant period of time after the start, people were still arriving in Park Lane.

"Our assessment is based on professional advice and whatever the exact number, there can be no doubt that this ranks as one of the greatest protests this country has ever seen.

"We would like to thank all of the agencies who have contributed to making this march such a success, enabling traffic and crowd management plans which were put in place and ran to plan."

The People's Vote campaign sent thanks to the Metropolitan Police, Westminster City Council, Transport for London, London Underground, London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade, British Transport Police and Select Security.