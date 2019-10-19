Gallery

Some of the very best protest signs from the People's Vote March

Some of the most creative protest signs from the People's Vote march. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Endless thousands of people have trooped through London showing their pride the Remain cause and asking the government to listen to the millions who want a People's Vote.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The people have spoken and now so have the MPs. Cheers all around at the news. #PeopleVoteMarch pic.twitter.com/AnWm3mKCnh — The New European (@TheNewEuropean) October 19, 2019

It may be the biggest pro-second referendum showing yet out of dozens of protests and rallies that have taken place in the last months.

But that doesn't mean people's wit and energy have shown any sign of running out. Here's our pick of some of the best protest signs in attendance at the march.

You may also want to watch: