Latest The New European

Why you have to be at the People's Vote march

PUBLISHED: 10:00 18 October 2019

Alastair Campbell

Anti-Brexit campaigners take part in the People's Vote March in London. Picture: PA/Yui Mok

Anti-Brexit campaigners take part in the People's Vote March in London. Picture: PA/Yui Mok

PA Archive/PA Images

Alastair Campbell issues a rallying call for people to join in on the People's Vote march on Saturday.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

So it's time to get the marching boots on again. London, this Saturday, midday. And there are no excuses… none… if you are a reader of this paper, the chances are you are anti-Brexit and pro a People's Vote. If you are anti-Brexit and pro a People's Vote, you have to be there… no excuses… none.

"I have my kids to look after," you might protest.

"Bring them. It is their future we're fighting for. Kids love a march. Do a bit of family bonding painting your own placards. Make them funny. Make it fun. Make a day out of it."

"I have an elderly mum."

"Bring her too. Let me know where you're coming from and I'll see if one of the 170-plus coaches booked to come is travelling from somewhere near you."

"You're a football fan. I have a season ticket for my team. I never ever miss a game."

"Listen, Burnley are away at Leicester. If I can miss a game, so can you. This is the Champions League final of protests. Got to be there."

"England are playing in the Rugby World Cup on Saturday."

"It's in the morning. If you're travelling to get to the march, you can watch it on the go. It will be well over by the time the march kicks off."

"But I live in Cumbria."

"So what? I've had messages from people coming from the Hebrides and the Shetlands, Brits living in Spain and Denmark. If they can make it, so can you."

"Why are these things always in London?"

"They're not. We've had marches and rallies all around the country over the summer, and this is the culmination of that summer of activity, the big one. London is the place to get the big numbers, and get noticed, by the politicians and the media. Also, Boris Johnson has given the whole thing a big boost, by (probably) recalling parliament for the day."

"So who is going to be bothered about a march if parliament is sitting?"

"Boris Johnson is. And so are all the other MPs. We have got to make sure they hear that demand for a final say referendum, whatever emerges from the European summit this week."

"Do you think Johnson will even care?"

"Oh yes. He wants to win an election. His whole strategy, ever since he became prime minister thanks to two-thirds of less than 1% of the population voting for him, is to get to an election."

"I thought you were marching for a referendum?"

"We are. MPs need to get the message that an election is not the way to resolve this. Get a final say referendum, and Johnson needs 50% plus one. He wants the whole thing resolved through an election, because he can get a decent majority on 35%. If he sees a million people on the streets, it will give him pause for thought about his chances of getting that, believe you me."

"That still leaves many millions more."

"I have a golden rule on marches -  for every one person on it, 10 more thought about it, or watched the news and wished they had gone. The bigger the turnout outside parliament, the greater the impact on the debate inside parliament."

"But if he gets a deal, and if parliament votes for it, it's all over anyway. Then it's a wasted journey."

"If, if, if … I am not convinced he will get a deal, and even if he does I am not convinced he will get it through the Commons. And a big part of the message of the march is that whatever the outcome, deal or no deal, it has to be put to a confirmatory vote of the people. That's why we are calling the march 'TOGETHER, FOR A FINAL SAY'."

"But according to the papers, the numbers aren't there in parliament for a referendum."

"They are a damned sight closer than they were when we started this campaign, when you could get the MPs openly willing to back a People's Vote into the back of a cab. The SNP, Plaid, the Liberal Democrats and the Greens are with us all the way. Labour policy has shifted, not least thank to the campaign, and they now back a People's Vote. Quite a few Tories who have been totally opposed are starting to say that, reluctantly, they can see that a final say referendum may be the only way to resolve the mess and get the country back on track. We can win this, but only if we keep fighting."

"I bet you Jeremy Corbyn won't be there."

"Maybe not. But John McDonnell and Keir Starmer are hoping to be there. And so is Hilary Benn, whose Act of Parliament was so important in the fight against no-deal. We have momentum on our side. Small m, not large."

"Sounds a bit Labour to me. I'm a Lib Dem."

You may also want to watch:

"We'll have speakers from all the main parties there, Jo Swinson included."

"My Mum's a Tory."

"Tell her to come and hear Michael Heseltine then. And she can see a little film we've done especially for the march about Northern Ireland, with John Major and Tony Blair."

"But if there are so many people coming, will we even get near enough to the stage in Parliament Square to hear the speeches?"

"Maybe not, but we'll have screens down Whitehall, and in a way the speeches from the politicians are less important than the power of seeing so many people taking to the streets in protest."

"So the speeches are not worth hearing?"

"That's not what I am saying. There are some great speakers planned. And with the Commons sitting too you will want to follow that as well. It's going to be one of those days that will go down in history, whatever happens."

"But how do I know it will actually make a difference?"

"You don't, not for sure anyway. How can anyone calculate what difference a march makes? But the previous ones have, for sure."

"How do you know?"

"I've got no doubt that the marches we did at party conferences helped shift the debate, especially with Labour."

"I wasn't even aware you'd done them."

"The parties were. And it was one of the early marches in London a couple of years ago, with around 100,000 people, that led to a change in tone of media coverage, and emboldened more MPs to get their heads above the parapet. They saw something was happening that couldn't be ignored. Then there was the first really big one, last October, not just tens but hundreds of thousands, then an even bigger one in March. Two of the three biggest post-war marches have been for a People's Vote, and we want this one to be even bigger."

"But you still don't know for sure that they made the difference."

"From the day of that really big one, our centrality to the debate was indisputable, and it has grown. Also, name me one big campaign in history that didn't have marches."

"Er…"

"Anti-apartheid, women's rights, gay rights, racial equality, the NHS, devolution, peace in Northern Ireland, fair pay… anything that has ever really mattered, people have had to pound the streets for it."

"But I am just one person, just me."

"So is everyone, we are all just one person. It's when we all come together that we make an impact. So would you rather make the effort, and know you might make a difference, or stay at home and be sure that you won't, and know that Boris Johnson will be happy if the protest is counted in thousands rather than hundreds of thousands?"

"How about if I just make a donation, and be there in spirit?"

"Donations are always welcome, but let me tell you we have fully funded the march already, half a million quid, thanks to crowdfunding. No big donations from the rich. This is the will of the people on the march."

"What's the weather forecast?"

"No idea. But there is no such thing as bad weather, just the wrong clothes."

"Mmmm."

"So are you in?"

"Yeah, OK, I guess so. Where do I head?"

"Bottom of Park Lane. Get there early. It's going to be huge."

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Why you have to be at the People's Vote march

Anti-Brexit campaigners take part in the People's Vote March in London. Picture: PA/Yui Mok

Everything you need to know about the People's Vote march

Hundreds of thousands of people turned out to protest in October 2018 and the People's Vote campaign want to bring even bigger numbers on October 19 2019. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce. Photograph: BBC.

Brexiteer witnesses his argument for Leave unravel on the radio

James O'Brien on his LBC radio programme. Photograph: LBC/Global.

Up to 20 Labour MPs could back Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

Graham Stringer speaks during the Labour Leave launch. (Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)

Labour continues to lurch towards disaster with Brexit positioning

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: PA/David Mirzoeff

Does Remain have an image problem?

Anti-Brexit campaigners taking part in a People's Vote March in London. Picture: PA/Yui Mok

MPs vote to allow for amendments on Saturday - which could pave way for People's Vote

People's Vote campaigners outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Nigel Farage complains that offer of Brexit extension is being taken away

Nigel Farage outside Brussels. Photograph: LBC.

Richard Tice throws a tantrum when asked about Leave.EU 'kraut' tweet

Sky's Kay Burley was shocked by Richard Tice calling her question 'pathetic'. Picture: Sky

Boris Johnson's problems with his Brexit plans have only just started

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: PA/Stefan Rousseau

UK left all at sea by desperate Boris Johnson's bid for a Brexit deal

The UK has struggled to find a solution to the Irish backstop issue. Picture: The New European

Marchers to take centre stage on super Saturday

Anti-Brexit campaigners taking part in a People's Vote march in London.

Video showing Boris Johnson's hypocrisy over Brexit plan projected on to Parliament

Led by Donkeys have projected a clip from Boris Johnson's 2018 speech to the DUP onto the Houses of Parliament. Picture: Led By Donkeys

ANDREW ADONIS: There can still be second referendum

Members of the public march in support of the People's Vote campaign in Liverpool in 2018. Picture: PA/Peter Byrne

Before a second referendum we must learn the lessons from the last

Manchester Town Hall, the setting for the national count in the EU referendum. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA.

#RemainerNow campaigner reveals the top reasons former Leave voters changed their minds

Campaigners for the group Remainer Now - which represents those that have moved from Leave to Remain. Photograph: Remainer Now.

Brexit uncertainty is harming science as funding applications drop and talent shuns UK

The Royal Society has warned that the UK's scientific research is being harmed by Brexit uncertainty. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Archive/PA Images

Brexit secretary confirms Boris Johnson will request Brexit delay if no deal approved by Saturday

Stephen Barclay addresses the Brexit committee. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Liz Truss 'extremely disappointed' with US tariffs as post-Brexit trade relationship becomes clearer

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss speaking at the Conservative Party Conference at the Manchester Convention Centre. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA.

Download and print a free anti-Brexit placard for the People's Vote march

A version of this week's front cover of The New European. Picture: Chris Barker/TNE.

Jo Swinson: Lib Dems could vote for Johnson's deal if it secures a People's Vote

Jo Swinson has been pinned down on an awkward point for the Lib Dems. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Mark François interrupted by stop Brexit protester live on television

Mark Francois appearing on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

Leadsom compares planning for Brexit to preparing for 'bad weather'

Andrea Leadsom appears on Sky News to discuss Thomas Cook and the Jennifer Arcuri accusations about Boris Johnson. Photograph: Sky.

A no-deal Brexit risks taking the United Kingdom to 'breaking point', warns think thank

A section of Hadrian's Wall, whose western end is close to the border between Scotland and England. A think tank has warned that a no-deal Brexit could take the UK's Union to 'breaking point'. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Archive/PA Images

The USA's special relationship is with Ireland, not the UK, says Bonnie Greer

Bonnei Greer had more home truths for the UK on Irish TV. Picture: RTE

Sky News launches new station that promises to be 'Brexit free'

Sky's new news station promises to be Brexit free. Photograph: Sky.

Rees-Mogg 'absolutely certain' of 31st October Brexit departure despite leaflets hinting delay

Jacob Rees-Mogg. Photograph: Matt Crossick/LBC.

'Inflammatory rhetoric' from Brexiteers partly to blame for 10% rise in hate crimes, say critics

There has been a 10% increase in hate crime since last year. Picture: Kent Police

Amber Rudd says there was a 'whiff of sexism' in the ERG's treatment of Theresa May

Former minister Amber Rudd has said there was a

160 grassroots groups ask EU leaders to give the UK a two-year Brexit extension

Open Britain Hampstead, one of the groups that signed the letter, at a grassroots pro-EU event. Picture: Sarah O'Keefe/Open Britain Hampstead

How Brexit marks the end of the British story

Anti-Brexit campaigners in front of the Houses of Parliament. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Jacob Rees-Mogg hints government could turn to EU law to push through a no-deal Brexit

Jacob Ress-Mogg said that it's only 'speculation' that under the Benn Act Boris Johnson has to request an Article 50 extension if he cannot secure a deal with the EU. Picture: Sky

Adults are failing: It's the young who are showing us the way forward

Alex Phillips, Green Party MEP for South-East England (Pic: Green Party)

Court rules those born in Northern Ireland are British - even if they identify as Irish

Emma DeSouza and her US born husband Jake arrive for a press conference in West Belfast. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire.

Former Brexiteer goes through his old tweets and corrects himself in genius thread

Campaigners for the group Remainer Now - which represents those that have moved from Leave to Remain. Photograph: Remainer Now.

WILL SELF: The septic sump from which British bigotry spews

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: Members of the public walk through rain in Brixton Market on Electric Avenue on August 19, 2016 in London, England. Shopkeepers and tenants are facing eviction from several of the spaces under the Brixton arches following their landlord Network Rail's plan to convert them, a process likely to take a year. Once done around 50 small businesses and up to 150 jobs are likely to be lost as the new rents, estimated at around 300 % of what they are now, become 'unaffordable'. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Nigel Farage tries and fails to use British flags to wind up Remainers

The photograph of the Union flags which Nigel Farage tweeted. Photograph: Twitter.

How Sam Smith's gender neutrality causes challenges for language

Sam Smith has asked to be referred to as

How well does Ian McEwan's satire skewer Brexit

Ian McEwan, author, during the 2019 Hay Festival. Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images

Most Read

100-year-old veteran gives impromptu anti-Brexit speech on live TV

In an unprompted speech on BBC Breakfast, 100-year-old veteran Victor Gregg said Brexit is breaking his heart after all the sacrifice of the Second World War. Picture: BBC

How Brexit marks the end of the British story

Anti-Brexit campaigners in front of the Houses of Parliament. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Poll seized upon by Brexiteers actually shows Remain as most popular option

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Man takes to task Ann Widdecome for ‘spreading hate’ during television debate

An audience member takes Ann Widdecombe to task for 'spreading hate'. Photograph: Channel 5.

Jacob Rees-Mogg hints government could turn to EU law to push through a no-deal Brexit

Jacob Ress-Mogg said that it's only 'speculation' that under the Benn Act Boris Johnson has to request an Article 50 extension if he cannot secure a deal with the EU. Picture: Sky

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy