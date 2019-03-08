Latest The New European

As MPs dither on Brexit, Remainers have a clear message - we will not give up

PUBLISHED: 11:00 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:15 18 October 2019

Zoe Williams

Anti-Brexit campaigners taking part in a People's Vote march in London.

Anti-Brexit campaigners taking part in a People's Vote march in London.

PA Archive/PA Images

The decisive action will be outside parliament - not inside, says ZOE WILLIAMS.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Parliament will be sitting this Saturday for the first time since the Falklands War. This, I think, is meant to strike some kind of awe, or at least make us sit up in our seats; in fact, historical parallels - "biggest cock-up since Suez", "most people freaking out since Black Wednesday" - cut very little ice now, when every day for the prime minister is like Anthony Eden's worst, every day for the chancellor makes Norman Lamont look like a moral titan. So there they are, sitting on Saturday, or 'super Saturday' if you prefer your politics to sound as fake American as a Surrey boyband.

If the executive hadn't wasted all that time proroguing parliament, they wouldn't need to pull all-nighters. And there is no rational reason for the prime minister's new deal to have arrived with Europe so close to the final curtain that even if it were acceptable, there wouldn't be time to sign it off. But there is a certain battlefield logic to all this; if you can create enough chaos, veer screeching into deadlines with smoke coming out of your hood, nobody will know whose fault was what.

That's the choice architecture we're dealing with: anything that makes the situation more confusing is a-ok with these masterminds. Perhaps the greatest act of subversion at this stage is a sober statement of things that are true.

Something must be put to this extraordinary parliament, and even assuming it's not a finished deal, let's pause to consider what that deal was. I think we've all got a touch of Stockholm Syndrome: as its details not so much leaked as seeped out, it was initially evaluated entirely through the eyes of the ERG and other assorted hard-liners. Was it different enough to Theresa May's deal? Did it do enough to maintain this fabled sovereignty they're so hung up about but so short-sighted in the pursuit of? Through that lens, it was simply May 2.0; cue Jacob Rees-Mogg pleading with his fellow swivel-eyes to swallow the pill because Boris Johnson was trustworthy [insert hollow laugh, or noise of your own choosing].

However, looked at more neutrally - what does this deal say, and what will that cost? - it is a much harder Brexit than May's. Hers was predicated on a customs union, which still would have meant a hit to GDP of nearly 4%. Johnson's Free Trade Agreement has customs and rules of origin requirements; the customs element alone, HMRC estimates will cost £1.25 billion a month. It's not the 6.7% reduction in GDP I mind so much as the complete needlessness. From the party of stability that has brought all this chaos, the party of business that now scorns business, the party of conservatism that now eyes the radical destruction of the United Kingdom, we now bring you the party that hates red tape, but wants to pointlessly spend all our money on it.

Scrutinised, meanwhile, at the human level - who ends up poorer, who ends up unemployed? - the answer is, in reverse order: An unacceptable number of people in skilled and semi-skilled jobs, and 'everybody'. Boris Johnson's deal would cost all of us £2,250 a year.

You may also want to watch:

So it will be a relief if it is simply not practical to bring this to a vote on Saturday - because there is a real risk of it passing. Responsibility for that would fall on many MPs: The members of the cabinet simply too self-interested, too agog with the sheer improbability of having ended up with a ministerial car; the ERG, too credulous by a long-shot; the DUP, high on bungs and the promise of more; but for those who oppose Brexit altogether, the shock is this hardcore of Labour MPs who will apparently vote for any deal. Last week, there seemed to be 19 of them, going by their weirdly turgid joint letter to Jean-Claude Juncker.

It's not even that long, but you'd still be forgiven for having not read it. "Our votes will be decisive," it states - not inaccurately, maybe a bit hubristically - before going on to beg for a deal, any deal, in preference over more delay.

One has to assume they are differently motivated - some desperate to keep their seats, though why they think people who want a Brexit this hard would vote for any party but the Conservatives is anyone's guess. Some are genuine Lexiteers and think Remain is an elite conspiracy. Some see Labour's overall chances as best served by appealing to both Leave and Remain, and those are the most tone-deaf, but also the most reprehensible of all, the kind of politician who would vote for climate apocalypse if they could see a 2% swing in it.

The 19 appear to be dwindling, however: By this week, there were only 11 saying privately they would vote for any deal. And considering they've said as much before but backed away, there could be as few as five Labour rebels, which is not enough.

The execrable deal would, in the hypothesis where it was ready in time, still struggle to get through. In the more likely alternative scenario, that it arrives in parliament as merely an outline for MPs to agree in principle, the same obstacles occur: Hard Brexiters are more likely to swing behind it, because it's only when suggestions become concrete that they completely lose it and start talking about Agincourt.

The 21 no-longer-tories will have war-gamed what it means to agree something as a broad principle - in likelihood, not very much - and will vote accordingly. The big question mark will still be over these possible Labour rebels, but the question would be slightly different. Would they go to the brink and then right over it, which most of them never have before, and risk expulsion from their own party, for the sake of a provisional deal in which delay is inevitable anyway? It would be surprising, but if there's one thing to be said for the age, it never doesn't surprise.

Outside parliament, meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of people are likely to be on the streets, calling for a final say, or People's Vote, or for the old-school who haven't been paying attention, a second referendum, knowing that governments often take a perverse delight in ignoring their citizens, knowing that we've been here before, many times now, and every time the situation is worse, but protesting nonetheless.

It promises to be the most complete representation of the Remain side, which has been accused in the past of being like a Lib Dem festival; the fact that nobody could imagine such a thing didn't dent the hurtful force of the analogy. The left bloc now has a critical mass of Labour MPs with it, not to mention the reviving force of migrant rights groups protesting, among other things, quite literally for their right to be seen as human beings within the political discourse.

Inside parliament, then, super-Saturday will struggle to distinguish itself from any of the other Withdrawal Agreement votes, in which after a huge amount of fighting, nothing was agreed, nobody was vanquished, nothing was resolved. (Ah! There's your slam-dunk historical analogy; never so much pointless fighting over inches of mud since the First World War.) Outside it, Remainers may struggle to distinguish our chants from those of last year, or the year before: but one thing will be plain - we've not given up.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Back Boris Johnson's deal to keep no-deal on the table, says Brexiteer MP

Tory Brexiteer MP for Maldon explained his reasoning in backing Boris Johnson's Brexit deal. Picture: BBC

Will Labour surrender in Scotland?

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard (left) with Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: PA/Gareth Fuller

Can you switch with Mitch at the People's Vote march?

Mitch Benn performing at a People's Vote march. Picture: Twitter

Angela Merkel says EU must grant Article 50 extension: reports

Angela Merkel has reportedly told EU 27 leaders that a request to extend Article 50 should be granted. Picture: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

MANDRAKE: Paul Dacre's days are numbered with the Daily Mail

Former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre. Picture: PA/Stefan Rousseau

Everything you need to know about the People's Vote march

Hundreds of thousands of people turned out to protest in October 2018 and the People's Vote campaign want to bring even bigger numbers on October 19 2019. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

LIVE: Follow the action from the People's Vote march as MPs vote on the Brexit deal

People's Vote campaigners are marching in London on the day of the vote on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Stage Review: A Day in the Death of Joe Egg

A scene from the play A Day in the Death of Joe Egg. Picture: Marc Brenner

Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce. Photograph: BBC.

Brexiteer witnesses his argument for Leave unravel on the radio

James O'Brien on his LBC radio programme. Photograph: LBC/Global.

Up to 20 Labour MPs could back Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

Graham Stringer speaks during the Labour Leave launch. (Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)

Labour continues to lurch towards disaster with Brexit positioning

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: PA/David Mirzoeff

MPs vote to allow for amendments on Saturday - which could pave way for People's Vote

People's Vote campaigners outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Nigel Farage complains that offer of Brexit extension is being taken away

Nigel Farage outside Brussels. Photograph: LBC.

Richard Tice throws a tantrum when asked about Leave.EU 'kraut' tweet

Sky's Kay Burley was shocked by Richard Tice calling her question 'pathetic'. Picture: Sky

Boris Johnson's problems with his Brexit plans have only just started

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: PA/Stefan Rousseau

UK left all at sea by desperate Boris Johnson's bid for a Brexit deal

The UK has struggled to find a solution to the Irish backstop issue. Picture: The New European

As MPs dither on Brexit, Remainers have a clear message - we will not give up

Anti-Brexit campaigners taking part in a People's Vote march in London.

Video showing Boris Johnson's hypocrisy over Brexit plan projected on to Parliament

Led by Donkeys have projected a clip from Boris Johnson's 2018 speech to the DUP onto the Houses of Parliament. Picture: Led By Donkeys

ANDREW ADONIS: There can still be second referendum

Members of the public march in support of the People's Vote campaign in Liverpool in 2018. Picture: PA/Peter Byrne

Before a second referendum we must learn the lessons from the last

Manchester Town Hall, the setting for the national count in the EU referendum. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA.

#RemainerNow campaigner reveals the top reasons former Leave voters changed their minds

Campaigners for the group Remainer Now - which represents those that have moved from Leave to Remain. Photograph: Remainer Now.

Brexit uncertainty is harming science as funding applications drop and talent shuns UK

The Royal Society has warned that the UK's scientific research is being harmed by Brexit uncertainty. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Archive/PA Images

Brexit secretary confirms Boris Johnson will request Brexit delay if no deal approved by Saturday

Stephen Barclay addresses the Brexit committee. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Liz Truss 'extremely disappointed' with US tariffs as post-Brexit trade relationship becomes clearer

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss speaking at the Conservative Party Conference at the Manchester Convention Centre. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA.

Download and print a free anti-Brexit placard for the People's Vote march

A version of this week's front cover of The New European. Picture: Chris Barker/TNE.

Jo Swinson: Lib Dems could vote for Johnson's deal if it secures a People's Vote

Jo Swinson has been pinned down on an awkward point for the Lib Dems. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Mark François interrupted by stop Brexit protester live on television

Mark Francois appearing on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

Leadsom compares planning for Brexit to preparing for 'bad weather'

Andrea Leadsom appears on Sky News to discuss Thomas Cook and the Jennifer Arcuri accusations about Boris Johnson. Photograph: Sky.

A no-deal Brexit risks taking the United Kingdom to 'breaking point', warns think thank

A section of Hadrian's Wall, whose western end is close to the border between Scotland and England. A think tank has warned that a no-deal Brexit could take the UK's Union to 'breaking point'. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Archive/PA Images

The USA's special relationship is with Ireland, not the UK, says Bonnie Greer

Bonnei Greer had more home truths for the UK on Irish TV. Picture: RTE

Sky News launches new station that promises to be 'Brexit free'

Sky's new news station promises to be Brexit free. Photograph: Sky.

Rees-Mogg 'absolutely certain' of 31st October Brexit departure despite leaflets hinting delay

Jacob Rees-Mogg. Photograph: Matt Crossick/LBC.

'Inflammatory rhetoric' from Brexiteers partly to blame for 10% rise in hate crimes, say critics

There has been a 10% increase in hate crime since last year. Picture: Kent Police

Amber Rudd says there was a 'whiff of sexism' in the ERG's treatment of Theresa May

Former minister Amber Rudd has said there was a

160 grassroots groups ask EU leaders to give the UK a two-year Brexit extension

Open Britain Hampstead, one of the groups that signed the letter, at a grassroots pro-EU event. Picture: Sarah O'Keefe/Open Britain Hampstead

How Brexit marks the end of the British story

Anti-Brexit campaigners in front of the Houses of Parliament. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Jacob Rees-Mogg hints government could turn to EU law to push through a no-deal Brexit

Jacob Ress-Mogg said that it's only 'speculation' that under the Benn Act Boris Johnson has to request an Article 50 extension if he cannot secure a deal with the EU. Picture: Sky

Adults are failing: It's the young who are showing us the way forward

Alex Phillips, Green Party MEP for South-East England (Pic: Green Party)

Court rules those born in Northern Ireland are British - even if they identify as Irish

Emma DeSouza and her US born husband Jake arrive for a press conference in West Belfast. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire.

Most Read

100-year-old veteran gives impromptu anti-Brexit speech on live TV

In an unprompted speech on BBC Breakfast, 100-year-old veteran Victor Gregg said Brexit is breaking his heart after all the sacrifice of the Second World War. Picture: BBC

How Brexit marks the end of the British story

Anti-Brexit campaigners in front of the Houses of Parliament. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Poll seized upon by Brexiteers actually shows Remain as most popular option

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Man takes to task Ann Widdecome for ‘spreading hate’ during television debate

An audience member takes Ann Widdecombe to task for 'spreading hate'. Photograph: Channel 5.

Jacob Rees-Mogg hints government could turn to EU law to push through a no-deal Brexit

Jacob Ress-Mogg said that it's only 'speculation' that under the Benn Act Boris Johnson has to request an Article 50 extension if he cannot secure a deal with the EU. Picture: Sky

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy