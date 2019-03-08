People's Vote staff tell chairman to end the row

Staff at the People's Vote have told its chairman it is 'utterly absurd' that he has started a row about how the campaign is run.

In a letter sent on Monday night, 40 members of staff - who are working towards a second Brexit referendum - told chairman Roland Rudd that his behaviour over recent weeks has been "extremely disappointing and deeply counter-productive".

Staff said the campaign's head of communications Tom Baldwin and director James McGrory have their "full and continuing support", hailing the pair as "crucial" to the success of the campaign.

They wrote in the letter to Rudd: "It is utterly absurd that at this critical time for our country, you have started an argument about how our campaign is run.

"We do not want a public argument, we simply want to get back to work, delivering the People's Vote that our country so desperately needs.

"Your actions have meant that we have been unable to do that, at this critical juncture for the campaign and the country.

"As the staff of the People's Vote campaign, we demand you allow us to continue with our work, under the leadership of James and Tom.

"This campaign has always been about trusting the people, if you want us to succeed, you must trust us now."

Amid an apparent power struggle in the group, Rudd denied on Monday that there was any row.

Asked if Baldwin is still welcome within the campaign, Rudd - the brother of former Tory cabinet minister Amber Rudd - said he has "an opportunity for a different type of role".

Mr Rudd told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I want to make clear, there's no row about the remain side and PV. Everyone knows where we stand on this."