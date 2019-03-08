People's Vote supporter Phillip Lee loses local Tories' confidence vote

PUBLISHED: 22:45 01 June 2019 | UPDATED: 22:45 01 June 2019

Conservative MP Phillip Lee.

Conservative MP Phillip Lee.

Archant

A Tory MP that supports a People's Vote has become the second Tory to suffer a vote of no confidence by his local association.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Phillip Lee, who quit the government last year over its Brexit policy, said he "may or may not" decide to continue serving as a Tory MP for Bracknell.

He is the second Conservative to lose such a vote, following former attorney general Dominic Grieve earlier this year.

The Bracknell Conservative Association said in a statement on its website: "Bracknell Conservative Association today held a special general meeting to discuss and vote on a motion of no confidence in Dr Phillip Lee, MP for Bracknell.

"After debate, the assembled members of the party voted and determined that they do not have confidence in the Member of Parliament."

You may also want to watch:

Dr Lee, writing on his website, said: "This vote of no confidence has been inspired by one issue - Brexit has divided our nation for three years and could lead to a complete realignment of our political parties.

"I have never been in any doubt that a majority of my Conservative Association's membership have opposed my view on Brexit, mostly at the same time as agreeing with me that the government's Withdrawal Agreement would be bad for our country and should be rejected - as I have repeatedly done in Parliament.

"However, as a Member of Parliament, I do not represent only the views of Conservative Association members. I do not even represent only the views of Conservative voters.

"Rather, I am elected to represent the best interests of everyone in the Bracknell constituency - young and old, of every political persuasion and none, and including those of future generations who are still too young to vote.

"In the future, I may or may not decide that I can continue serving as a Conservative Member of Parliament, and the Bracknell Conservative Association may or may not decide that they wish to readopt me as the Conservative Party's candidate.

"But one thing is for sure: we will not be forced into taking a decision one way or the other by this orchestrated, destructive campaign from outside the party that has done nothing but spread hatred, intimidation and distrust over a single issue. That is not the Conservative way; it is not the Bracknell way.

"Meanwhile, the people of the Bracknell constituency can rely on my absolute commitment to serving our area's best interests in Parliament, without fear or favour, and then take into account my full record at the next general election."

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Find out more

Latest Articles

Women's football growth shown through new stickers

England women, from left, Millie Bright, Karen Bardsley, Lucy Bronze, Toni Duggan and Steph Houghton feature in the new Panini Womens World Cup sticker album.

JAMES OLIVER: The secrets of Soviet sci-fi

James Oliver has taken a look into the world of Soviet era sci-fi. Picture: Supplied

The curious concrete legacy of Albania

Bunkers from the book 'Metamorphosis: The Reuse of Albanian Bunkers from the Communist Era'

The man who taught Da Vinci to paint

Florentine artist Andrea del Verrocchio, who taught Leonardo Da Vinci how to paint. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

New poll shows what young people really think about Brexit

Young people's priorities and voting intentions have been revealed in a new poll. Photograph: Matt Crossick/ EMPICS Entertainment.

David Cameron has a new job leading board of artificial intelligence firm

David Cameron. Photograph: David Parry/PA.

Tory leadership contest: Who are the 12 running for the job?

Some of those vying for the job of Conservative Party leadership. (PA/PA Wire)

How the Kurds have helped in the fight against Isis

Syrian Kurds wave the Kurdish flag, in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli. The Kurds have played an enormous role in helping defeat Isis. Photo: DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP/Getty Images

Profits fall by 74% at burgundy passport manufacturer after French firm given blue passport contract

Brexiteer Andrew Rosindell with a mock-up of a blue passport. Photograph: Archant.

Britain's biggest business lobby group warns Tories about no-deal Brexit

The chief of the Confederation of British Industry Carolyn Fairbairn has warned Tory leadership candidates of the impact of no deal on British businesses. PIcture: BBC

Nigel Farage calls Lib Dem lead 'fake polling'

Farage has called the YouGov poll that put the Lib Dems ahead of the Brexit Party 'fake polling'. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

It's not just Labour supporters lending votes to the Lib Dems - this Tory activist did too

Anti-Brexit campaigners outside Conservative Party annual conference. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

European election recount in Ireland could take a month to complete

Green Party senator Grace O'Sullivan (right) in conversation at the Ireland South count centre at Nemo Rangers GAA Club in Co Cork. Photograph: Michelle Devane/PA Wire.

Alastair Campbell: Labour will be complicit in Boris becoming prime minister

Alastair Campbell said on Radio 4 that Corbyn must campaign for a People's Vote. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Question Time: Labour MP leaves Brexiteer floundering to defend hard Brexit claims

The BBC Question Time in Epsom. Photograph: BBC.

Psychologist makes the perfect case for a second referendum on Question Time

Psychologist Steven Pinker on BBC Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

JAMES BALL: The terrifying track to no-deal

Boris Johnson is one of the candidates to be the new prime minister. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson are 'two very good guys', says Trump

Donald Trump and Nigel Farage

Is it too late for Jeremy Corbyn?

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn campaigning for his party before the European elections. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire.

Iain Duncan Smith wants to know why he hasn't been taken to court like Boris

Iain Duncan Smith. Picture: Nigel Sutton.

MITCH BENN: Debunking the myths behind the Brexit Party's win

Nigel Farage. Photograph: BBC.

BONNIE GREER: Why Britain should give Trump the Big Apple treatment

Bonnie Greer believes the British public should ignore Donald Trump during his visit. (Photo by Joe McNally/Getty Images)

Lib Dem leadership hopeful would ask the Queen to stop a no-deal Brexit

Queen Elizabeth II reading the Queen's Speech. Picture: PA.

Jacob Rees-Mogg's book The Victorians sells just 734 copies

Jacob Rees-Mogg's book The Victorians has been ridiculed in reviews. Picture: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

JOHN KAMPFNER: Why the new Europe is better than the old

Alliance party leader Naomi Long is one of a new wave of pro-Europe MEPs. Photo credit: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Who's who in the Liberal Democrat leadership contest

Ed Davey is standing for the Lib Dem leadership and deputy leader Jo Swinson is expected to do the same.

MICHAEL WHITE on the European election results

Michael White discusses the results of the European elections and what they mean for the different parties. Picture: Martin Rowson

Who is on the panel for BBC Question Time tonight?

Fiona Bruce, presenter of the BBC's Question Time

Jeremy Corbyn accused of hypocrisy in Alastair Campbell expulsion

Jeremy Corbyn attends the launch of his party's European election campaign. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

Toddler speaks more sense than most politicians with call for 'People's Vote now!'

Ethan Taylor has gained popularity for his call for a People's Vote. Picture: SALLY TAYLOR

Kate Hoey defends sharing stage with Farage after calls for Labour expulsion

Kate Hoey campaigning for Brexit with Nigel Farage in 2016, prior to the referendum. Picture: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Deadlocked Commons repeatedly clocks off early despite warnings not to waste Brexit extension

Houses of Parliament Photo: PA / Tim Ireland

Farage: There's no way for my party to oust me

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage is filmed on a phone by a member of the media. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.

BARNABY TOWNS: How the European elections herald changed politics

A woman holds an European flag outside the European Parliament (JOHN THYS/AFP/Getty Images)

Alastair Campbell expelled from Labour Party after voting Lib Dem

Alastair Campbell. Photograph: Alastair Campbell/Twitter.

Sikh MEP heckled and told to 'go home' by Brexit Party MEPs

A Brexit Party supporter grins at the camera as others heckle Labour MEP Neena Gill during her acceptance speech. Picture: Twitter/supplied

STAGE REVIEW: Orpheus Descending - Going down in the world

Hattie Morahan as Lady Torrance and Seth Numrich as Val Xavier in Orpheus Descending. Photo: Johan Persson.

Boris takes centre stage in a disturbing drama

Will Barton as Boris Johnson. Photograph: Pamela Raith.

STEVE RICHARDS: Doomed from the start, why May never stood a chance

Britain's Prime minister Theresa May arrives ahead of a European Council meeting. Picture: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP/ Gettys Images

Corbyn ally says Labour has the right approach to Brexit - despite coming third in election

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn outside the polling station in Islington where he voted in the European Parliament elections. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Most Read

Sikh MEP heckled and told to ‘go home’ by Brexit Party MEPs

A Brexit Party supporter grins at the camera as others heckle Labour MEP Neena Gill during her acceptance speech. Picture: Twitter/supplied

Nigel Farage angered as presenter tells him Remain parties beat pro-Brexit parties

Nigel Farage appears on Good Morning Britain. Photograph: ITV.

Psychologist makes the perfect case for a second referendum on Question Time

Psychologist Steven Pinker on BBC Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

US ambassador says the NHS will be ‘on the table’ in a post-Brexit deal with Trump

Woody Johnson on the Andrew Marr show. Photograph: BBC.

Who is on the panel for BBC Question Time tonight?

Fiona Bruce, presenter of the BBC's Question Time

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: How you can help the grassroots anti-Brexit campaigns

European flags placed by anti-Brexit campaigners outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Grassroots anti-Brexit campaigners are keeping up the pressure on politicians as Brexit rumbles on. Here is a list of the events organised across the UK in the coming weeks.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy