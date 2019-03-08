People's Vote reveal 100 'top target' seats for keeping Tories out

People's Vote protestors in September, and their newly announced 'top priority' target map. Photo: PA / People's Vote Archant

The People's Vote campaign is to target 100 seats that can deliver a final say referendum with a pledge to spend £100,000 on pro-People's Vote candidates.

On their new website launched on Saturday, the campaign advises users on tactical voting in key seats across the country recommending which candidate to vote for to avoid a Tory majority.

"This coming election will define our country's future for generations to come and tactical voting is going to be vital in preventing a Tory majority," a spokesperson for the campaign said.

"We need to elect pro-people's vote MPs to ensure Britain gets the people's vote it deserves. The launch of the tactical voting site, the chatbot and donations are key strategic elements in our campaign to elect a People's Vote majority as we step up our activity in the coming weeks."

The People's Vote recommendations are based on detailed analysis of private and public polling data along with information and insight from election results at all levels going back many years.

Their £100,000 donation will go to the 100 candidates who need it most, and People's Vote will also be directing social media adverts on tactical voting into marginal seats.

The site also identifies your nearest marginal seat and allows People's Vote supporters to sign up to campaigning for our recommended candidates, making it easier for volunteers to assess where their activity can have the greatest impact.

"The appetite for a People's Vote has never been keener. We have seen record donations in the past week, increasing numbers of supporters and tens of thousands of activists campaigning for a final say referendum. Supporting those candidates who can deliver a final say referendum is vital for Britain's future health and prosperity," the spokesperson said.

The map and guide can be found at https://tactical-vote.uk/map