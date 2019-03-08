HERE WE GO: March begins to demand MPs give us a final say vote

Protestors are gathering in their thousands to demand a People's Vote. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

As MPs gather in the Commons to debate the prime minister's Brexit deal, thousands of people are gathering in central London to call for the people to have the final say.

And we're off! Thousands of people from all corners of our country, all ages and backgrounds, making sure our message is heard loud and clear - give the people the #FinalSay on Brexit. @peoplesvote_uk #PeoplesVoteMarch pic.twitter.com/tKyeQZKFBO — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) October 19, 2019

The People's Vote march for a Final Say on Britain's departure from the EU starts on Park Lane and will head to Westminster as MPs debate the new deal in the House of Commons.

The crowds will then move to Parliament Square, where protesters will hear speeches from politicians and celebrities who support a confirmatory vote.

One group of protesters were seen pulling a float depicting top aide Dominic Cummings using Johnson as a puppet.

With 'Demonic Cummings' splashed across its forehead, the figure on the float appears to be wearing a Nazi uniform, including an armband which reads 'Get Brexit Done', and has a Union Jack moustache.

Morris dancers taking part in the pro People's Vote march. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Morris dancers taking part in the pro People's Vote march. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

As of Saturday morning, more than £500,000 has been donated to support the protest, and cross-party politicians are calling on people to get involved.

Labour mayor of London Sadiq Khan wrote in The Independent on Friday: "I'll be joining hundreds of thousands of people in London to make sure our message is heard loud and clear over the jeers and sneers in the House of Commons."

Liberal Democrat MP Luciana Berger also told voters to "let the prime minister know what you think".

People's Vote organisers are also asking people to sign a letter to Boris Johnson, EU leaders, MPs, and MEPs, asking them to allow "the chance to check whether we want to proceed with Brexit".

In an email to supporters this morning, Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer said the letter "asks them to honour our shared democratic values, it asks them not to turn away from us now and deny us the chance for a final say.

"Add your name to the letter now and send a message to the powerful."

Stop Brexit campaigner, Steve Bray, was preparing for the second referendum march as MPs arrived for the Saturday sitting in the House of Commons.

The 50-year-old from Port Talbot, South Wales, has been protesting outside parliament every day that it has been sitting for the past 25 months.