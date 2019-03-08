Latest The New European

What my exchange with a Brexit voter has taught me

PUBLISHED: 10:04 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:04 10 October 2019

Pro-Brexit voters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Pro-Brexit voters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

PA Wire/PA Images

PETER BRADLEY's exchange with a Brexit voter during a pro-democracy rally has left him believing a second referendum is the only way to preserve our democratic institutions.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

MPs are as polarised about Brexit as the people who elected them. So, far from failing the public over the last three years, it could be fairly argued that parliament has perfectly represented it. What's more, in their inability to implement a decision which few can interpret and none can agree, MPs have reached the only position reasonably available to them, stalemate.

In short, the outcome of the 2016 referendum set MPs a challenge they were bound to fail - and they have succeeded in failing it. Only a second referendum - and the good will so absent from the first - can resolve the impasse and, perhaps, restore a little faith in our politics.

That so many will so furiously disagree simply illustrates, at least in my view, just how radically our understanding of parliamentary democracy has changed since David Cameron forced it through the mangle three long and painful years ago.

At the end of August, I spoke at a rally which had brought 500 people to Shrewsbury's Market Square to protest against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament. They were angry that their government could mount so flagrant an assault on democratic principles they had thought sacrosanct. They were - are - alarmed at what might follow.

At the end of the event, a man at the fringes of the crowd challenged me: "You talk about democracy. We had a vote. The majority decided. That's democracy."

But it's not. For more than 150 years, we have guarded against what JS Mill called the 'tyranny of the majority' because, in championing the unmoderated will of many - in this case some 37% of the electorate - it too often encroaches on the rights and interests of many more.

Rather, we have believed that our democratic system's duty is to build, through rational, civil and public-spirited debate, a national consensus about the general good.

But over the last three years, this pluralist ideal has come under increasing pressure, from the bottom up from large numbers of citizens who have lost patience with compromise, and, from the top down, from politicians who believe that, by harnessing this discontent, they can secure a less encumbered way to govern.

If nowhere else, these very different forces coalesce in the public's conviction and the politicians' pretence that decisive action, even if it is ill-conceived, indiscriminate and self-harming, is preferable to deliberation and discretion. They just want to 'get on with it' and they are prepared to tolerate - even celebrate - the lack of scruple required in doing so.

Plato warned 2,500 years ago that democracy would always be vulnerable to populists who, by emotive and dishonest argument, seek to manipulate public opinion for their own ends. That weakness led Athens into ruinous wars and the collapse of its democracy. We cannot yet be sure where it might lead us.

But we can see that the 2016 referendum - ill-conceived and unregulated as it was - has proved the ideal medium for the opportunists of our age. In setting emotion against evidence, direct against representative democracy and people against parliament, it has allowed Boris Johnson not only to achieve his personal ambition, but also to undermine the capacity of MPs and judges to check it. This is very dangerous territory.

You may also want to watch:

Shortly after the Shrewsbury rally, BBC News conducted yet another vox pop, this time outside parliament. Against a chorus of "stop the coup", a Brexit supporter coolly observed, "there is no coup; there are no tanks on the lawn".

Perhaps, then, we need a new terminology for the events of recent weeks: our parliament has been unlawfully shut down to prevent debate and avoid scrutiny; 21 Conservative MPs have been purged for setting the public interest above that of their party and its current leader; Ministers suggest that they may continue to flout the law and Downing Street sources have questioned the impartiality of our highest court; senior Conservatives are issuing thinly veiled threats of civil unrest if they don't get their way.

Meanwhile, the prime minister has brazenly denied holding objectionable views we all know he has expressed. Like president Trump, he is clearly confident that, while his critics will be further enraged, his supporters will simply choose from the selection he offers the 'truth' which suits them. The former do not matter to him; the latter do. Reputation is a luxury, winning a necessity.

And in this politics-through-the-looking-glass, the most cynical deception of all has led the 'left behind' to believe that a privileged clique of Old Etonians suddenly wants nothing more than to bring down the elites, overthrow the establishment and restore to working people a 'control' they never had, nor ever will while they are in government.

This storm has been building over many years. In the last decade alone we have lived through a global financial crisis, the MPs' expenses scandal, the Leveson Inquiry and the Scottish and EU referendum. We have watched aghast as bankers, politicians and journalists have pulled down the pillars of our democratic institutions around them.

So is it really surprising that, with the rise of the internet, citizens have come to believe they can do without the mediation of the mainstream media? Should it come as a shock that the prime minister himself is now suggesting that they can set aside their own parliament - and their courts - should they frustrate the 'will of the people' which he now claims to embody?

Perhaps it's a paradox, but the argument for a second referendum has never been stronger. It is precisely because MPs have been unable to implement the outcome of the first without jeopardising the wider public good, that they need a fresh mandate. This time, however, it must be well-considered, clear and consensual.

But let us not forget that, though prime ministers, politicians and propagandists have played their leading parts, the people also have a responsibility for the mess we're in - and for getting us out of it.

If we, as citizens, do not wrest back control of our democracy, not so much from the EU as from those who wish to govern us in their own interests and at all costs, we will only have ourselves to blame.

If we really care about that democracy, we simply cannot allow the new unprincipled, win-at-all-costs politics to be normalised. We need to recognise what's at stake and return to the principles of reason, moderation and tolerance which were once the qualities for which our democracy was admired and imitated.

A second referendum, in which we welcome and participate in open, honest debate and through which we seek an outcome in the broad national interest, presents the opportunity, perhaps the last for a long time, to rise to that challenge.

- Peter Bradley is a former MP for The Wrekin.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

British expat in Portugal voted for Brexit to stop freedom of movement

James O'Brien on his LBC radio programme. Photograph: LBC/Global.

Candidates for Commons speaker after Bercow clash over breastfeeding question

John Bercow is dragged to the speaker's chair as he is re-elected to the post. New candidates for the position have disagreed about whether breastfeeding should be allowed in the house. Picture: PA

Fleet of more than 170 buses to bring marchers to People's Vote protest

More than 170 coaches (which may or may not say 'Bollocks to Brexit' on them) will be taking protesters from all over the UK to the Final Say march on October 19. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Archive/PA Images

Judges postpone decision on Brexit extension letter until after deadline

Boris Johnson faces the final battle of Brexit as MPs return to parliament. Photo: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Stockpile L'Occitane, Veuve Clicquot and Evian for a no-deal Brexit, says Tatler

Royal Ascot racegoers. Will they be stockpiling Veuve Clicquot for a no-deal Brexit? Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images

WILL SELF: Brexit's divisiveness crushes our other differences into insignificance

The Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow, where Will Self's trip across the city came to an end. Picture: Ross Gilmore/Getty Images

Politicians slam 'xenophobic bile' about Angela Merkel from pro-Brexit Twitter account

The original image from Leave.EU and one Twitter users mocked up in response. Photograph: Twitter.

Keir Starmer lashes out at PM for blaming everyone but himself for Brexit failures

Sir Keir Starmer lashed out at the government's EU negotiations. Picture: Parliament TV

Boris Johnson's Brexit proposal is so ludicrous the EU asked if there was some mistake

Boris Johnson meeting Angela Merkel in August. His most recent proposals to adjust the backstop raised eyebrows among EU negotiators, it has been reported. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

Brexit now at a 'farcical level' as toilet roll company admits stock could struggle

An electronic display showing a 'Get ready for Brexit' government advert in London. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

Factory worker tells James O'Brien how rightwing tabloids skew workers' opinions

James O'Brien said 21-year-old Henry had 'made his day' with his critique of the Sun and the Daily Mail. Picture: LBC

Donald Tusk hits out at Boris Johnson's Brexit 'stupid blame game'

Boris Johnson meets European Council President Donald Tusk. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Majority of EU citizens polled don't want to extend Article 50

EU flags (Photograph: PA)

Amber Rudd: Jeremy Corbyn in No.10 is worse than a no-deal Brexit

Amber Rudd spoke about keeping a no-deal option on the table on Newsnight. Picture: BBC

Scottish court set to hear appeal over Brexit extension letter

Jo Maugham QC delivers a statement to the media outside the Court of Session in Edinburgh. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Why short is almost always sweet when it comes to language

'Cuppa', in the sense of 'a cup of tea', is now recognised as a word in its own right by the Oxford English Dictionary. Picture: PA Images

Tory party chairman mocked for drawing graphs to explain Brexit strategy

James Cleverly's explanation for why Brexit must be done by October 31st. Photograph: Twitter.

Academic resigns from government panel after appointees screened for their Brexit views

The Home Office has been accused of politically vetting candidates to an independent advisory panel on drugs, including by screening candidates for their views on Brexit. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Jennifer Arcuri denies ever getting favours from Boris Johnson

Jennifer Arcuri, the businesswoman and close friend of Boris Johnson who received business assistance during his time as London Mayor. Picture: Youtube

Double standards: Boris Johnson continues to mimic Trump's poisonous playbook

US president Donald Trump and Britain's prime minister Boris Johnson arrive for a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau - Pool/Getty Images)

Everything you need to know about the People's Vote march on October 19

Hundreds of thousands of people turned out to protest in October 2018 and the People's Vote campaign want to bring even bigger numbers on October 19 2019. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

The new book telling the cruel story of Alzheimer's

French writer Annie Ernaux, who has penned 'I Remain In Darkness'. Picture: Ulf Andersen/Getty Images

A City in Music: Favela funk in Rio

Brazilian youngsters enjoy a

Remember the Brexit 50p? 'No coins have actually been minted'

An early design of the ill-fated (so far) 'Brexit 50p'. Picture: HM Treasury

My anchovy odyssey: Visiting the Italian town where the divisive fish is king

Monterosso, Italy, was the perfect destination for James Brown to indulge his passion for anchovies. Picture: Getty Images

The artists who recorded Amsterdam's gilded moment

Gerrit Berckheyde's 'View of Amsterdam', c.1675. Picture: Collection of Brasenose College, Oxford

Under the influence: The lightning-quick rise of Insta fashion brand Boohoo

Funke Tijani is an ambassador for fast-fashion giant, Boohoo. Picture: Getty Images

Brexit Party MEP's firm featured in 'Brexit readiness' video days after mocking preparations

Brexit Party MEP Lance Anisfeld. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/PA.

Three decades on from the fall of the Berlin Wall

West Germans celebrate the unification of Berlin atop The Berlin Wall on November 12, 1989. Picture: Getty Images

How I helped England win the Rugby World Cup

Jonny Wilkinson kicks the last gasp drop-goal that won England the Rugby World Cup against Australia in 2003. Picture: Tom Jenkins/Getty Images

Stage Review: Blood Wedding

Blood Wedding. Photograph: Contributed/Marc Brenner.

The New European poll of the week on caretakers, conferences and coffee cups

Journalist takes down 'vacuous talking head' in TV clash about the Good Friday Agreement

Spiked writer and commentator Ella Whelan was called out for 'panglossian nonsense' about the Good Friday Agreement by OpenDemocracy journalist Peter Geogeghan. Picture: STV

'Ireland owes this country nothing' - Bonnie Greer on Question Time on Brexit negotiations

Bonnie Greer was on the panel of BBC's Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

The lies of Rye: Why we all rewrite our own versions of history

Boris Johnson delivers his speech during the Conservative Party Conference at the Manchester Convention Centre. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

JAMES BALL: No-deal Brexit conspiracies lead us all to a dark world

James Ball says some in the City of London have been unfairly linked to a no-deal Brexit conspiracy. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

BONNIE GREER: With Michigan won, Trump is done

Democrat Gretchen Whitmer defeated Republican Bill Schuette to become governor of Michigan. Picture: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

MITCH BENN: We must keep standing up to 'bullies' Johnson and Trump

Toxic Twins: Boris Johnson and US president Donald Trump at the UN in New York. Picture: Saul Leob/Getty Images

High Court defeat could mean blow for 'settled status' cases

Campaign group The3million has lost a High Court battle over an

Tory peer calls for Dominic Cummings to be stripped of Westminster pass

Dominic Cummings in Downing Street. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Most Read

Boris Johnson’s claims on nuclear fusion leave scientists baffled

The then chancellor George Osborne (centre) with Boris Johnson (left) looking through microscopes during a visit with Jeremy Hunt (right). Photograph: Frank Augstein/PA.

Politicians slam ‘xenophobic bile’ about Angela Merkel from pro-Brexit Twitter account

The original image from Leave.EU and one Twitter users mocked up in response. Photograph: Twitter.

Brexit Party founder says Farage will ‘fill the streets with immigrants’

Catherine Blaiklock, who founded the Brexit Party. Picture: Antony Kelly/EDP

Boris Johnson’s plan to ‘squat’ in Downing Street crosses the ‘threshold of insanity’, claims Heseltine

Boris Johnson outside 10 Downing Street, London. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA.

British expat in Portugal voted for Brexit to stop freedom of movement

James O'Brien on his LBC radio programme. Photograph: LBC/Global.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy