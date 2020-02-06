One of UK's richest men and Boris Johnson backer nominated for peerage
PUBLISHED: 19:22 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 19:27 06 February 2020
2020 Getty Images
Boris Johnson has nominated a Tory donor and Brexiteer for a peerage after the city tycoon donated £50,000 to his leadership campaign.
The former Tory party treasurer has given more than £3.5 million to the Conservatives and more than £1.5 million to the Vote Leave campaign, which he co-founded.
Cruddas, who founded CMC Markets, is on a list of nominees to be considered by the House of Lords Appointments Commission.
Cruddas donated £50,000 to Mr Johnson on June 6 last year during the Tory leadership campaign.
The spread betting tycoon said in 2018 he "was very disappointed with the Lords" for having "exceeded their authority" over trying to amend the Brexit Bill.
"It's clear to me they were trying to block Brexit, not trying to amend Brexit terms for the sake of the country," he added in an interview with the PA news agency.
He was ranked 264 in the latest Sunday Times Rich List with his family being estimated as having wealth totalling £509 million.
His name follows reports that former chancellors Ken Clarke and Philip Hammond were also on the list.
Downing Street and the House of Lords Appointments Commission refused to comment on any nominations.
