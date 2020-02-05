Former Brexit Party candidate 'invents' wheelie bin contraption for homeless people to sleep in

A former Brexit Party candidate, multimillionaire and entrepreneur has developed a new invention using two wheelie bins which he claims will help homeless people at night.

Peter Dawe is proposing a 'sleep pod' which is made of two red wheelie bins with a hinge which can be put together to enable to someone to lie down.

The Brexiteer, who lost his deposit at the last election when he won just 1.9% of votes in Cambridge, proposes selling the invention for £100.

Explaining the invention, he told the Mirror: "I saw on the telly rough sleepers complaining they had been kicked and pissed upon. Lying on the street in a sleeping bag, you are very vulnerable."

He said he had discovered how comfortable such a bin was after trying to develop a prototype for a car using one.

"I was actually quite delighted," he said.

"It was definitely comfier than sleeping on the ground in a tent. It was totally draught proof, in fact it's storm proof.

"It's really cosy, comfortable and dry."

Speaking to the newspaper he admits that he only tried sleeping in one for ten minutes.

He said the invention has split opinion with some thinking it is a great idea and others "horrified" by the suggestion.

Social media suggested that a tent could be a cheaper option - and might be more practical.