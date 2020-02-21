Latest The New European

PETER TRUDGILL: The colourful code for names

PUBLISHED: 10:55 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:55 21 February 2020

Kevin De Bruyne. Picture: Visionhaus

Kevin De Bruyne. Picture: Visionhaus

2020 Visionhaus

PETER TRUDGILL on the surprisingly wide array of surnames derived from colours.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Football fans will know that Kevin De Bruyne is the brilliant midfielder who plays for Manchester City as well as for the Belgian national team. They may not all be quite so familiar with other foreign soccer stars such as the Spanish international left-back Alberto Moreno, the German full-back Christopher Braun, the French defender Arnaud Lebrun, or the American midfielder Carli Lloyd - she has played for the USA women's international team nearly 300 times. Interestingly, all of these players carry essentially the same surname as the former Manchester United and England defender, Wes Brown.

The words bruin, moreno, braun, brun and llwyd mean 'brown' in, respectively, Dutch, Spanish, German, French and Welsh. De Bruyne literally means 'the brown one'. Like the other names, it was originally a nickname given to people because of the colour of their hair or because of their darker-than-usual complexion. In mediaeval times, when family names began to be established and passed on from generation to generation, the nickname turned into a surname. According to the Oxford Dictionary of Family Names in Britain and Ireland, almost 400,000 people in Great Britain were recorded in the 2011 census as having the family name Brown or Browne.

Our English-language surname Black (including Blake, Blaik and Blaikie) is also in origin a byname referring to a person's complexion. In predominantly pale-skinned northern Europe, the nickname - later a family name - signified that a person had skin of a somewhat darker hue than most other people. The Austrian-born conductor Rudolf Schwarz, who was principal conductor of the BBC Symphony Orchestra, had the equivalent name in German. The surname of Tom Dezwarte, the Belgian road-racing cyclist, also means 'the black one' in Dutch. And the corresponding French word appears in the family name of J.B. Lenoir, the American blues singer.

You may also want to watch:

Those of us who learnt to play the piano as children may remember struggling through exercises written by the Austrian composer Carl Czerny, whose name means 'black' in Czech. The equivalent and very similar surname in Polish is Czarny. The corresponding adjective in Scottish and Irish Gaelic is dubh, which can be seen in the surnames Duff, Duffy and Macduff. And from the world of cricket, the Australian international fast-bowler Andrew Fekete's family name means 'black' in Hungarian.

Another cricketer with a colour-based family name is the former England fast-bowler Darren Gough, whose surname comes from Welsh word for 'red', coch. Like Gough, the English-language surname Read or Reade also indicates that the original bearers of the nickname had red hair or a ruddy complexion; the family names Rudd and Ruddy imply the same thing. The Dutch surnames Rood, De Rood(e), Roode and Roodt also all derive from the word for the colour red. Le Rouge or Lerouge have the same origin in French, and Rosso is the equivalent name in Italian.

Words for the colour white are also frequently employed as surnames, having originally been used as a nickname for people who had a pale complexion or fair hair, or perhaps who were prematurely grey. In Great Britain, the surname White or Whyte is not as common as Brown, but it is common enough, with about 140,000 bearers in the 2011 census. Equivalent family names in other languages include Leblanc in French and De Wit in Dutch, both meaning 'the white one', as well as German Weiss, Italian Bianco, Welsh Gwyn, and Polish Biały, which simply mean 'white'.

There are also a handful of people in Britain with the name Yellow, a nickname also based on hair colour. More common is the surname Bowie or Bowey, which comes from the Scottish Gaelic word buidhe, 'yellow', which has the same origin.

Happily, however, the family name Green or Greene did not come about because early bearers of the name had green hair or a sickly complexion - it was because they lived near the village green.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

A bizarre sex scandal rocks the French elections

Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo walk with police forces evacuating migrants early morning in Paris. (Photo by Julien Mattia/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

NICK HOPKINSON: The UK and Québec have more in common than you think

Pro-independence Quebeckers in sea of banners & fleur-de-lis flags. Picture: Steve Liss/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images

DENIS MacSHANE: What is Beeb's beef with Europe?

A view of the BBC New Broadcasting House sign in central London.

JOHN KAMPFNER: Europe pivots East as British liberals leave the union

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban waves after his annual state of the nation speech. Picture: ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images

Rebecca Long-Bailey and the bogus Brexit journey

Labour leadership candidate Rebecca Long-Bailey leaves after the Labour leadership hustings in Nottingham. Photograph: Jacob King/PA.

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Albania has suffered a physical and political earthquake

A boy makes his way to back to home through the ruins of a collapsed buildings in Thumane, northwest of the capital Tirana, on January 31, 2020. Picture: Gent SHKULLAKU / AFP via Getty Images

MAURICE SMITH: What now for the future of the UK?

Number 10 Downing Street. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

PETER TRUDGILL: The colourful code for names

Kevin De Bruyne. Picture: Visionhaus

Stage review - Nora: A Doll's House

9. Mark Arends in Nora A Doll's House (c) Marc Brenner

The new paint exhibition which captures an arrogant Britain

'The Coke Children' by Jacob Huysmans. Property of Melbourne Hall, Derbyshire.

Ned Kelly - the story behind one of Australia's most captivating killers

Pop idol Mick Jagger, as he appears in the part of Ned Kelly, the notorious Australian bandit of the last century. Picture: Bettmann

You don't have to love the BBC - but you must defend it

Sir David Attenborough attends the world premiere of 'Seven Worlds, One Planet', the latest landmark series from the BBC. Photograph: David Parry/PA.

Sinn Féin - the new player in the Brexit process

Sinn Fein Leader Mary Lou McDonald (centre) with newly elected TDs from her party arriving at Leinster House, Dublin. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

How we have all become a part of the problem with 'the media'

Former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Boris Johnson's rising tide of troubles

Illustration by Martin Rowson.

Fears for Google users as data shifts to America following Brexit

A general view of Google's data centre in Dublin. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA.

Tony Blair: New Labour leader shouldn't campaign to rejoin EU

Former prime minister Tony Blair during a speech to mark the 120th anniversary of the founding of the Labour party. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Minister rejects claims that Priti Patel bullied officials

Home Secretary Priti Patel arrives for a cabinet meeting in Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

In praise of (some) superforecasters

Dominic Cummings, senior aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

Why grassroots members shouldn't choose party leaders

Iain Duncan Smith with his wife Betsy on stage after his keynote speech to the Conservative Party conference in Blackpool when he was party leader. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Boris Johnson faces fresh questions over hiring of Andrew Sabisky

Prime Minister Boris Johnson listens as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during Prime Minister's Questions. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Lisa Nandy said she would back scrapping monarchy if a referendum is held

Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince George, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth ll, Prince Harry and James, Viscount Severn look out from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage)

POLL: Who do you think should be the next Labour leader?

(left to right) Labour leadership candidates Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy and Sir Keir Starmer. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA.

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

John Bercow says he is the victim of a concerted campaign to destroy his reputation

John Bercow walks over Westminster Bridge on his last day as speaker of the House of Commons. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Latest Downing Street rows confirm Boris Johnson is neither a liberal nor a Tory

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

Boris Johnson and estranged wife agree divorce settlement two years after split

Boris Johnson and ex-wife Marina Wheeler leave a local polling station in London. Photograph: Sean Dempsey/PA.

Dominic Cummings says people should listen to 'superforecasters' rather than 'ignorant pundits'

Dominic Cummings is questioned by reporters as he leaves his home in London. Photograph: Sky News.

Minister says Downing Street must review hiring process after Andrew Sabisky row

Kwasi Kwarteng on Kay Burley at Breakfast on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

Press photographers call for explanation on why they were banned from Downing Street on Brexit Day

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlines his government's negotiating stance with the European Union after Brexit (Photo by Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Minister denies Dominic Cummings is running the government

The prime minister's special advisor Dominic Cummings leaves his home in London. (Photograph: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Tory MP tells his party to stop attacking BBC

A view of the BBC New Broadcasting House sign in central London.

Government may be forced to delay post-Brexit budget

Transport secretary Grant Shapps speaking on Sky News' Sophie Ridge On Sunday (Pic: Sky News)

The MP, the convict and a question of character

Conservative Party MP, Andrea Jenkyns. Photo: Getty Images

Brexit will be deemed a success... even if it fails

Front page of The Sun on January 31st as the UK entered the Brexit transition period. Photograph: The Sun/Twitter.

WILL SELF: The lessons of Little Britain Lake

Little Britain Lake. Photo: Google Images

The footballing convention that Jose Mourinho often ignores

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur. Photo: Getty Images

Snow, Dog, Foot: A novel about a modern-day hermit

The Alps is the setting for a number of novels centuring on a hermitic lifestyle. Photo: Getty Images

STAGE REVIEW: The courage to fail

Alan Cumming and Daniel Radcliffe in Endgame. Photo: contributed

A city in music: Shanghai is finding its voice again

Singer Faye Wong performs onstage during her concert

Most Read

Firm moves to Scotland in anticipation of country rejoining EU

Co-founders of Marloe Watch Company Gordon Fraser (left) and Oliver Goffe (right). Photograph: Mark Lord/Supplied.

Simon Cowell claims Brexit is continuing the work he has been doing

Simon Cowell attending X Factor filming at Tobacco Dock, Wapping Lane, London. Photograph: Ian West/PA.

Priti Patel says it is ‘right’ that UK only accepts people who speak English

Home secretary Priti Patel meets students and staff at Imperial College London in South Kensington. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Dominic Cummings suggested NHS could fund selection of genetic traits in babies

Dominic Cummings walks through Westminster. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

Sadiq Khan calls for associate EU citizenship scheme ahead of Brussels visit

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan meets with Guy Verhofstadt MEP, European Parliament lead negotiator on Brexit. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.