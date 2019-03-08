Video

New campaign and petition calls for police action on Brexit crimes

Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Downing Street, with Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

When Cressida Dick said a decision would be made about the breaches of electoral law by Leave campaigners within 'weeks and not months' in May it was assumed more news would be imminent.

A projection of Democracy 999's message on the House of Commons. Photograph: Twitter/Democracy999. A projection of Democracy 999's message on the House of Commons. Photograph: Twitter/Democracy999.

She said: "I think it's fair to say the team believe... that in some matters at least we may be able to come to the end of the assessment in weeks and not months and months and months," she said.

"I hope that is the case and that would be based on our view we have all the relevant material. There may be a tiny bit more to get."

But five months later there is still no action, despite the police telling MPs in July they are "nearing the time when the [Met police] may be in a position to submit a file to the [Crown Prosecution Service] for early investigative advice".

Now a new campaign group known as 'Democracy 999' has been launched with the aim to twist the arm of the police to "act on referendum fraud".

Their newly-launched change.org petition, entitled: "Demand the police act on our hacked referendum", is addressed to Cressida Dick at the Met Police and Lynne Owens at the National Crime Agency.

The petition text says: "We'd like to report a crime. Our democracy has been stolen. And we want it back.

"Over 12 months ago the Electoral Commission asked you to investigate serious allegations against both Leave campaigns. But despite a letter from over 77 MPs demanding answers, despite our own politicians taking you to court - you've done nothing.

"So now it's our turn. The people.

"We count on you. Not only to police our streets, but our democracy too. Like the U.S. ours has been hacked. But unlike the U.S. we have no Mueller style investigation. And what kind of message do you think that sends about policing in the United Kingdom?"

The text ends: "Johnson may have shut parliament. But he hasn't barred the gates of New Scotland Yard, or the National Crime Agency."

To promote the launch of the new campaign a video message was projected on to parliament promoting their message.

"Demand police action on Brexit crimes @UKDemocracy999," one video frame says.

The campaign has won the backing of investigative journalist Carole Cadwalladr.

Leave.EU - founded by millionaire Brexit backer Arron Banks - was fined £70,000 and the person responsible for the campaign was referred to the police after finding it failed to include expenditure of at least £77,000 in its spending returns.

Vote Leave was fined £61,000 after the commission found Vote Leave - which was supported by senior politicians including Boris Johnson and Michael Gove - had exceeded its legal spending limit of £7 million by almost £500,000.

- To sign the petition visit change.org