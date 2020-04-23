Petitions calling on Boris Johnson to extend Brexit talks during coronavirus gather pace

More than 150,000 people have signed petitions calling on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to extend Brexit trade talks. Photograph: Matt Dunham/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Several petitions calling on Boris Johnson to extend Brexit talks because of the coronavirus outbreak are picking up steam.

More than 150,000 people have signed petitions appealing to Boris Johnson to extend the Brexit transition period because of the coronavirus epidemic.

Over 53,000 people have signed a government appeal while just under 100,000 have penned their names to petitions launched by pro-EU groups such as the European Movement and Best for Britain. March for Change has established a separate online appeal demanding a public enquiry into the government’s response to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Combined, leaders from each organisation hope to cajole cabinet ministers into seeking an extension of the Brexit transition period from Brussels.

European Movement CEO Hugo Mann said: “Although the government is recklessly threatening to walk away from negotiations if an agreement is not reached by June, the overwhelming evidence shows that people from all political backgrounds favour an extension to the transition period so that the government can focus all of its efforts on providing much-needed relief to those impacted by Covid-19.

“This isn’t about whether you voted leave or remain. This is about protecting our NHS and our economy. The government must stop putting ideology over country and do what is best for the country.”

In order to trigger a debate in parliament, a petition needs more than 100,000 signatures.

Just last week, European Movement chair Stephen Dorrell called on the shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy to work with the him to get an extension.

To sign up for the European Movement petition, click here. For Best for Britain, tap here. For the UK parliament appeal here. March for Change have their own petition here.