Philip Hammond slams Rees-Mogg claims of £80million no-deal boost to the economy

Jacob Rees-Mogg, pictured here in 2013, has rubbished chancellor Philip Hammond's warnings about a no-deal Brexit. Picture: Colin McPherson/Corbis via Getty Images Archant

The chancellor has said that it's "terrifying" that Jacob Rees-Mogg is close to being in government when he claims the UK will be millions better off after a no-deal Brexit.

Hammond hit back in a tweet against the arch-Brexiteer's claims, which were made in a Telegraph opinion piece.

The piece said that Hammond's sober view of no deal was "pure silliness", rubbishing his ongoing warnings that it would cost the UK economy £90 billion. On the contrary, said Rees-Mogg, the treasury is unnecessarily pessimistic.

"Happy to debate scale of negative impact of no deal on the economy," said Hammond in the tweet. "But terrifying that someone this close to a potential future government can think we'd actually be better off by adding barriers to access to our largest market."

Rees-Mogg disputed numerous treasury calculations in his article, concluding: "Put simply, the idea that we will be poorer in the long-term and even in the short-term after Brexit is a myth."

Hammond has opposed Johnson's willingness to contemplate a no-deal Brexit and is unlikely to be reappointed if the front-runner wins the leadership race. He has become increasingly distanced from hard eurosceptic views and has even hinted he would be willing to vote with the opposition against a no-deal Brexit.

Meanwhile Rees-Mogg, currently a backbencher, is a Johnson supporter and is one of several said to be angling for the chancellor's post in the cabinet reshuffle that will follow the appointment of a new prime minister. His article is likely to be read as a jobs pitch to Johnson, who has called for more optimism around Brexit.

