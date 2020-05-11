Latest The New European
Video

Philip Schofield says Boris Johnson has ‘arsed it up’ over the coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 12:54 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:36 11 May 2020

Philip Schofield fumes about Boris Johnson's lockdown announcement on This Morning. Photograph: ITV.

Philip Schofield fumes about Boris Johnson's lockdown announcement on This Morning. Photograph: ITV.

Archant

This Morning presenters Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have joined the criticism of Boris Johnson’s lockdown announcement by suggesting the government had ‘arsed it up’.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Schofield appeared on the daytime television programme alongside co-presenter Willoughby to claim that the televised address to the nation had “created more questions than answers”.

“The problem is, I think we’re all just about holding on... but when there is this level of confusion, it knocks you back,” said Willoughby.

“That’s the trouble, we now lack clarity,” responded her colleague.

“I understood until last night at seven o’clock, I understood where we were going, what was happening. Now I don’t understand, now I don’t know what’s happening”.

Have your say

Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

The pair said the guidance over visiting parents makes “no sense whatsoever”, and Dominic Raab’s lack of clarity in television and radio interviews prior to the pair going live on-air did not help.

Willoughby said the government had “decided not to speak to ITV today” which included their show and Good Morning Britain.

“You literally couldn’t write this. If this was in a farce on the telly, I’d go, ‘that’s a bit far fetched, no government would arse it up that much’” said Schofield.

“It is utterly astonishing. You know that we’ve been really level on here, we’ve been really sensible, I think, on here.

“But now this has just tipped us over the edge today, until somebody, maybe, would come on the show and explain what it is that you actually want us to do. What are we allowed to do?”

He added: “You made us cross today I’m afraid, Boris, today you made us cross”.

One viewer, Sunny Harrison, tweeted: “Phillip Schofield saying the government has ‘arsed it up’ on morning telly is the English equivalent of storming the Bastille”.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Nicola Sturgeon says Boris Johnson’s ‘stay alert’ messaging could ‘put lives at risk’

Nicola Sturgeon on GMB saying that Boris Johnson's coronavirus messaging was at times 'unclear'; Twitter

Boris Johnson’s plans to exit the coronavirus lockdown will be just as muddled as his vision for Brexit

Boris Johnson speaks at a Vote Leave rally with Priti Patel and Michael Gove (right) in Preston town centre, Lancashire, as part of pro-Brexit campaigning. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Less than a third understand government’s new coronavirus messaging, poll finds

People in a house in Liverpool watch Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation about coronavirus (COVID-19) from 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

MANDRAKE: Brextremists plot their revenge on the Lords

Peers take their seats in the House of Lords before the State Opening Of Parliament at Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Carl Court - WPA Pool/Getty Images.

Star Turns: Donald Sinden - an actor from another time

Jennie Carson and Donald Sinden during filming for An Alligator Named Daisy, 1955. Picture: Getty Images

Lib Dem acting leader Ed Davey on the art of opposition homeworking

Liberal Democrat acting leader Sir Ed Davey takes part in the first virtual Prime Minister's Questions from his home in Surbiton, south London. Picture: PA

Will Self: The Multicultural Man on his coronavirus dreams

London's Imperial War Museum, where Will Self often finds himself during his night-time walks through south London. Picture: Getty Images

Newspaper briefings have caused more people to flout coronavirus lockdown rules, claims Labour

Newspapers report on an easing of lockdown following government briefings. Photograph: Twitter.

Special K: Europe’s auteur from the age of arthouse

Polish film director Krzysztof Kieslowski, 1990. Picture: Getty Images

A City in Music: New York

Blondie in New York, 1978. Pictured from left to right: Clem Burke, Chris Stein, Debbie Harry, Jimmy Destri, Frank Infante and Nigel Harrison. Picture: Getty Images

Smash of the Titian: The exhibition five centuries in the making

Titian's 'Venus and Adonis' (1554). Picture: The National Gallery

How five rookie MPs set out their vision for Britain - and rose to the top

Home Secretary Priti Patel pictured leaving 10 Downing Street. Picture: Getty Images

How Boris Johnson’s book for children became another schoolboy error

Boris Johnson (left) joins Peter Andre to read to children at Botwell Green Library, London while he is mayor of London. Photograph: Lewis Whyld/PA.

How the BBC bounced back during the coronavirus crisis

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 13: The BBC headquarters at New Broadcasting House is illuminated at night on November 13, 2012 in London, England. Tim Davie has been appointed the acting Director General of the BBC following the resignation of George Entwistle after the broadcasting of an episode of the current affairs programme 'Newsnight' on child abuse allegations which contained errors. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Our future lies within Europe, not outside of it

A young fan in the stands during the Guinness Six Nations match at BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh holds up a European flag. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA.

BONNIE GREER: England’s television is the myth it wants the world to see

Neil Dudgeon in Midsomer Murders. Picture: ITV

Nigel Farage sends police letter of complaint after being cautioned for ignoring coronavirus lockdown rules

Nigel Farage was visited by police after flouting coronavirus lockdown guidelines to film rants about migrants at Dover; Twitter

Stranded: The keyworkers with no end to their shift in sight

A freight vessel anchored in the Aegean Sea off the coast of Greece in April. The ship was forced to wait for COVID-19 restrictions to be eased before its cargo could be unloaded at the Port of Thessaloniki. Picture: Getty Images

New NHS coronavirus tracking app plagued with major technical issues

Privacy International have claimed the new NHS coronavirus tracking app does not work on older devices

Met Police drop investigation into Vote Leave over EU referendum spend

BeLeave's Darren Grimes was fined £20,000 for allegedly making false declarations over a £680,000 donation from Vote Leave. Photo: PA / Stefan Rousseau

JAMES BALL: Trump’s coronavirus culture war is one we’re all going to lose

US President Donald Trump speaks with news anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC. Picture: Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images

MITCH BENN: The shared partisan tendencies of the UK and US

Protestors take part in a

Brexiteer calls for transition period to end saying it will be ‘minor disruption’ compared to coronavirus

Former Brexit Party MEP John Longworth claims Brexit is 'minor concern' for businesses, uring Boris Johnson to exit the transition period by December. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA.

CHRISTINA LAMB: The untold stories of life in lockdown

People applaud the NHS from their balconies and gardens across the road from Wythenshawe Hospital, Manchester, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Senior Labour minister says ‘no surprise’ NHS struggled with coronavirus after decade of Tory health cuts

Prime minister Boris Johnson, former chancellor Sajid Javid and home secretary Priti Patel. Photograph: House of Commons/PA.

No 10 issues warning to those flouting lockdown rules after reports of easing of measures

People relax and exercise in Primrose Hill park in central London, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Keira Knightley’s new film evokes memories from another world

Miss United Kingdom Sarah-Jane Hutt (centre) wins the Miss World 1983 pageant at the Royal Albert Hall in London. She is posing with runners-up Rocio Isabel Luna (Miss Colombia) and Catia Pedrosa (Miss Brazil). Picture: Getty Images

Keir Starmer says Jeremy Corbyn key issue on doorsteps at election

Sir Keir Starmer during a Labour Party press conference in central London. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

The vultures vying for our NHS at a time when we need it the most

A banner in support of the NHS opposite King's College Hospital in south London as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

MICHAEL WHITE: Coronavirus has exposed incompetence across the globe

The coronavirus crisis exposed the incompetence of world leaders including Boris Johnson and Donald Trump, according to Michael White. Picture: Saul Leob/Getty Images

NHS chief slams ministers for ‘making promises when you can’t be sure you can keep them’

NHS Confederation chief executive Niall Dickson (left) and communities secretary Robert Jenrick (right)

ANDREW ADONIS: Crashing out of Europe looks worse with each passing week

Pro EU activists fly flags of the European Union and Great Britain together whilst stood near the Palace of Westminster. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

This should be our 1945 moment... but we may only get 1918 instead

Jubilant nurses celebrate VE Day in Liverpool in May 1945, while troops celebrate Armistice Day in London in November 1918. Photograph: Getty Images.

Labour MP joins calls for Boris Johnson to make coronavirus lockdown statement in parliament

Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Jacob Rees-Mogg rules out health secretary apologising to Labour MP and serving A&E doctor

Jacob Rees-Mogg in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Alastair Campbell fears things could go from ‘bad to worse’ with government’s coronavirus response

Alastair Campbell said the government made 'terrible mistakes' in its handling of the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: PA / Danny Lawson

Police will take ‘no further action’ over professor who ignored lockdown guidelines

Professor Neil Ferguson, director of the MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at Imperial College London, appearing on The Andrew Marr Show. Photograph: BBC/PA.

How Britain turned its back on Churchill’s vision for Europe soon after celebrating VE Day

(Original Caption) Sir Winston Churchill makes the Victory Sign as he greets well-wishers from his automobile. Photograph: Bettmann Archive/Getty.

Boris Johnson pledges 200,000 tests a day by end of May despite falling behind previous target

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Rory Stewart quits as independent London mayor candidate

Rory Stewart asks for people to let him sleep on their sofa ahead of mayoral race. Photograph: Twitter.

Most Read

Boris Johnson to avoid journalists over lockdown announcement to take pre-recorded questions from public

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference, at 10 Downing Street on the government's coronavirus action plan. Photograph: Frank Augstein/PA.

Comedian tears apart Matt Hancock’s latest Downing Street briefing

Michael Spicer pulls apart Matt Hancock's latest Downing Street coronavirus briefing. Photograph: Twitter.

Dominic Raab told to ‘grow a pair’ after avoiding Piers Morgan interview

Piers Morgan criticises Dominic Raab's failure to appear on Good Morning Britain. Photograph: ITV.

Labour says lockdown announcement ‘unravelling’ after Dominic Raab’s broadcast interviews

Keir Starmer appears on Nick Ferrari's LBC programme. Photograph: LBC/Global.

How five rookie MPs set out their vision for Britain - and rose to the top

Home Secretary Priti Patel pictured leaving 10 Downing Street. Picture: Getty Images

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.