Philip Schofield says Boris Johnson has ‘arsed it up’ over the coronavirus lockdown
PUBLISHED: 12:54 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:36 11 May 2020
This Morning presenters Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have joined the criticism of Boris Johnson’s lockdown announcement by suggesting the government had ‘arsed it up’.
Schofield appeared on the daytime television programme alongside co-presenter Willoughby to claim that the televised address to the nation had “created more questions than answers”.
“The problem is, I think we’re all just about holding on... but when there is this level of confusion, it knocks you back,” said Willoughby.
“That’s the trouble, we now lack clarity,” responded her colleague.
“I understood until last night at seven o’clock, I understood where we were going, what was happening. Now I don’t understand, now I don’t know what’s happening”.
The pair said the guidance over visiting parents makes “no sense whatsoever”, and Dominic Raab’s lack of clarity in television and radio interviews prior to the pair going live on-air did not help.
Willoughby said the government had “decided not to speak to ITV today” which included their show and Good Morning Britain.
“You literally couldn’t write this. If this was in a farce on the telly, I’d go, ‘that’s a bit far fetched, no government would arse it up that much’” said Schofield.
“It is utterly astonishing. You know that we’ve been really level on here, we’ve been really sensible, I think, on here.
“But now this has just tipped us over the edge today, until somebody, maybe, would come on the show and explain what it is that you actually want us to do. What are we allowed to do?”
He added: “You made us cross today I’m afraid, Boris, today you made us cross”.
One viewer, Sunny Harrison, tweeted: “Phillip Schofield saying the government has ‘arsed it up’ on morning telly is the English equivalent of storming the Bastille”.
