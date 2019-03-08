Video

SNP MP slams Boris Johnson's deal - and warns votes for it won't 'get Brexit done'

Philippa Whitford MP on BBC Question Time. Photograph: BBC. Archant

An SNP MP has slammed Boris Johnson's Brexit deal on Question Time, and warned that voting for it won't 'get Brexit done' as it will be an issue for at least the next decade.

Philippa Whitford was asked for her view on the proposals which MPs will vote on this weekend.

The MP for Central Ayshire started out by pointing out the "slogan get Brexit done" is nonsense, she pointed out "this isn't even the divorce".

"This actually the bloke sleeping in the spare room - we haven't even got anywhere near the divorce so this is the beginning of the beginning."

She continued: "Brexit will be hanging over the UK for the next decade - there is no question about that."

"This is idea 'get Brexit done' - if you had someone you were trying to talk down from self harm you wouldn't say 'I'm fed up now, let's just get on with it'. No you wouldn't."

She explained that the relationship was even further removed from Europe than Theresa May's deal.

She told the Question Time audience: "There is nothing in this deal that would be remotely like what we have now.

"And two words that are missing from it, one is frictionless and the other one is Scotland.

"Scotland doesn't get a mention anywhere.

"And I'm sorry, you [Martin Daubney] talk about fishing opportunities, well my constituency is a fishing constituency where we catch langoustine, 85% of which goes to Europe.

"The Northern Ireland fishing boats are just off our coast, they will be able to land through Northern Ireland.

"I'm from Northern Ireland I don't begrudge that. But fishing on the west coast of Scotland will be absolutely hammered by this."

Whitford continued to explain - as a former surgeon within the NHS - how the Brexit deal was bad for our health.

"And as someone who spent 33 years in the NHS, everyone's NHS will be hammered by this.

"How many Europeans have ever looked after you as doctors or nurses?

"These are the people who look after us, these are the people who work in our universities doing research.

"We are losing so many health benefits by coming out of Europe including the wee plastic card, that if you're sensible you have it in your wallet.

"You know, we talk about avoid no deal because we'll have medicine shortages. The end place is a Canada-style free trade agreement.

"That means we are a long way from Europe, that means there is lots of friction and we lose a lot of options."

And she pointed out how the loss of freedom of movement could severly hit public services.

"For us in Scotland our European citizens are critical both to our public services, but also our rural communities, and we can't afford to lose freedom of movement, it's been a huge benefit to every single one of ous and many of our young people."

Social media users from all parts of the United Kingdom praised the SNP politician.

"Philippa Whitford bossing it. She has way too much straightforward common sense for a pantomime like #bbcqt", said one on social media.

Another wrote: "The quality of all our SNP MPs is top notch, but special mention in despatches must go to Philippa Whitford and Joanna Cherry. Both their appearances on BBCQT have raised the SNP's profile to new heights."

Myke Crombleholme tweeted: "Philippa Whitford... the most level headed, sensible MP I have heard in a long time. I am thinking of uprooting my family to Scotland."