Dominic Cummings is ‘calling the shots’ over Brexit, claims senior MEP

Dominic Cummings, senior aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, answers questions from the media. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

The co-leader of the Greens in the European Parliament has told MEPs that Dominic Cummings is ‘calling the shots’ over Brexit in the UK.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Philippe Lamberts told reporters in Brussels that he did not believe the UK would sign up to a deal with the EU because of Dominic Cummings’ influence.

The MEP, who is a member of the parliament’s 12-strong UK coordination group, explained: “To be honest, I do not think we will have a deal with the UK. This is because there is no political will on the UK side for this.”

“I recall what Boris Johnson and David Frost [the UK’s chief Brexit negotiator] both said at the very start of these talks. They said that the whole point of Brexit was that EU legislation would no longer apply to the UK and nor would Britain be bound by decisions made by the European Court of Justice. For the UK that is the point of Brexit.”

You may also want to watch:

“The UK wants to sever all ties with the EU and this cannot be reconciled with what the EU wants.”

The Belgian politician continued: “There may be some in the Tory Party who want a soft Brexit but they are not in a position to set the government line while others [like Cummings] are.”

“This all means that a no-deal Brexit at the end of the year is almost certain. One country will be severely affected by a no deal - Ireland - so I hope the UK will comply with its obligations regarding the province.”

Referencing Cummings’ rule-breaking during the coronavirus lockdown, the politician added: “Boris Johnson recently had the perfect chance to fire Cummings but did not do so. This shows who is calling the shots in the government and Conservative Party.”