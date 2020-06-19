Latest The New European

CRUCIBLE OF PUNK: Glimpses of New York’s now-vanished nightlife

PUBLISHED: 17:00 19 June 2020

Garth Cartwright

CBGB in Manhattan's East village, 1983. Photo: Getty Images

CBGB in Manhattan's East village, 1983. Photo: Getty Images

Archant

In the 1970s two New York venues were at the beating heart of a culture that spread around the world. Garth Cartwright talks to the photographer who captured the scene

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Blondie's Debby Harry. Photo: Gary GreenBlondie's Debby Harry. Photo: Gary Green

New York City in the early-1970s was dirty, decrepit, violent and hugely creative. Back then the Big Apple served as the epicentre of US arts – with Andy Warhol as its peroxide wig prince – and letters (Norman Mailer as the two-fisted magus of that scene).

At the same time Martin Scorsese was using the neighbourhoods he grew up in as backdrops for some of American cinema’s fiercest films. Oddly, for a city that had been home to so much great jazz and R&B, doo-wop and girl groups (The Ronnettes, The Crystals, The Shangri-Las), its rock scene appeared moribund. The Velvet Underground had long since split and Lou Reed’s solo career was misfiring. The New York Dolls had been the toast of the town but, after two critically praised yet low-selling albums, they disintegrated. Only Kiss – yes, the wretched Gene Simmons-led panto’ metal band – had achieved any degree of success.

Yet two small rock clubs, Max’s Kansas City and CBGB, were throbbing to the sound of fearless young bands.

Max’s first opened in the mid-1960s, serving as home for both Warhol’s crowd and many bands (The Velvets played their final gigs with Reed there), before closing in late-1974. Reopening in 1975, Max’s now focused on booking the new bands then playing CBGB.

Designer and dominatrix Anya Phillips, left, and Roxy, former girlfriend of Johnny Ramone. Phillips designed the cover that Debbie Harry wore on the cover of Blondie's Plastic Letters. Photo: Gary GreenDesigner and dominatrix Anya Phillips, left, and Roxy, former girlfriend of Johnny Ramone. Phillips designed the cover that Debbie Harry wore on the cover of Blondie's Plastic Letters. Photo: Gary Green

Hilly Kristal opened CBGB in 1973 and, by 1975, his club was the cognoscenti’s choice. When forced to close in October 2006, CBGB was an American institution and the world’s most famous rock club. Kristal would die of cancer a year later and has since been played by Alan Rickman in 2013 biopic CBGB (don’t bother, its dire).

New York to the core, Kristal moved from being a jobbing musician to working in jazz clubs to opening his own bar, Hilly’s, in 1966. He lost this in 1973 due to complaints about noise, shifting to 315 Bowery, off Bleecker Street, and taking over a dive bar, renaming it CBGB & OMFUG.

The club’s full name stands for “country bluegrass blues & other music for uplifting gormandizers”. Both by location – the Bowery was NYC’s Skid Row, home to homeless alcoholics and vagrants – and music format, it appeared doomed.

In early-1974 Tom Verlaine and Richard Hell asked Hilly if their fledgling band, Television, could play CBGB. Hilly gave Television a Sunday night residency and the youths built CBGB’s stage.

New York Dolls frontman David Johansen, Lou Reed and Andy Warhol. Photo: Gary GreenNew York Dolls frontman David Johansen, Lou Reed and Andy Warhol. Photo: Gary Green

On it, American rock began to reinvent itself. Manhattan had few venues that regularly offered new bands the opportunity to play and Kristal’s openness to bands playing original material – no matter how raw or inept – ensured CBGB served as an incubator.

Amongst the fledgling rockers playing CBGB were Patti Smith, confrontational electronic duo Suicide, transsexual rocker Wayne County and The Ramones, who performed their first ever gigs here. The Heartbreakers, Mink De Ville, Talking Heads and Blondie all followed.

US magazines Rock Scene, New York Rocker and Creem began championing “the Max’s and CBGB’s scene” and, when Patti Smith released her debut album Horses in November 1975, the promise crystallised.

Malcolm McLaren briefly based himself in NYC in 1975 as he tried to hold the New York Dolls together. He failed at this but used his time wisely, studying the bands playing CBGB and Max’s.

Georgie Day, drummer with The Miamis (left), at CBGB's legendary jukebox. Photo: Gary GreenGeorgie Day, drummer with The Miamis (left), at CBGB's legendary jukebox. Photo: Gary Green

Back home he set about employing the Bowery aesthetic as manager of a group of London teenagers calling themselves the Sex Pistols.

In 1976, a Live At CBGB’s double album was released showcasing eight bands. Meanwhile, Television and the Ramones released debut albums to critical acclaim, if little commercial impact. ‘Punk rock’ became a media byword: while in Britain there was a certain uniformity, almost all the CBGB’s bands created highly assured and very individual music.

By 1979 both Blondie and Talking Heads would be enjoying global stardom while Patti Smith, Television, The Ramones, Mink DeVille and others came to command iconic status.

The original CBGB bands moved on but Kristal stayed put, continuing to champion rock’s noisy edge: he and his club developed into a much loved emblem of NYC’s abrasive energies (Kristal opened a CBGB’s store to sell branded merchandise). Meanwhile Max’s closed in 1981, its founder Mickey Ruskin dying in 1983.

Gary Green captures legendary nightlife at CBGB's jukebox. Photo: Gary GreenGary Green captures legendary nightlife at CBGB's jukebox. Photo: Gary Green

I interviewed Kristal in 2002 when he visited London to promote the CD compilation, CBGB’s and the Birth of US Punk, and he happily admitted initially feeling both Television and The Ramones were “dreadful”. Was he proud of his achievements? Certainly, but prouder of how the CBGB bands had gone on to influence others. Patti Smith, he noted, kicked open the door for women in rock.

Now there’s When Midnight Comes Around, a book of Gary Green’s photographs documenting the musicians, workers, audiences and cityscape surrounding CBGB and Max’s in the mid-1970s.

The images are in black and white, and raw as a wound. Many are portraits and its remarkable to study Green’s subjects, all so fresh and unguarded. The likes of Joey Ramone and Johnny Thunders are long dead while Debbie Harry and Richard Hell, both still with us, are captured with their youthful beauty intact.

You may also want to watch:

Andy Warhol and Lou Reed both appear – one shot has them together in the audience – alongside images of Tom Waits and Joe Jackson, both smooth skinned musical visionaries.

Looking at When Midnight Comes Around I’m reminded of how grungy rock venues were: cigarettes and graffiti predominate while every surface appears filthy. And the atmosphere is electric, charged.

The sounds shaped in these clubs helped change rock music, art, fashion. And as the world changed so did NYC: today the Bowery is home to millionaires and the raw and the poor, the weird and the marginal, have been forced out.

I contacted Green, who now lives in Maine where he’s an associate professor of arts at Colby College, during lockdown. With NYC’s live music venues all shut while the streets were packed with BLM protesters, it seemed an apt time to speak on the US’s foremost city.

Singer-songwriter Tom Watts. Photo: Gary GreenSinger-songwriter Tom Watts. Photo: Gary Green

“It really has been the worst period of time I can remember going through in my life,” notes Green, “and I’ve lived through a lot: the trio of assassinations in the ’60s, the Vietnam War, 9/11, the subsequent wars and now Trump and the virus.

“Maine is not as bad in terms of the virus or riots as we are a very rural state. In terms of protests, they have been totally peaceful here. Many are speaking out, publicly and online for a change in police tactics and an end to divisive and repulsive racism.”

Recalling his halcyon days on the NYC rock scene, Green says, “I grew up in the Long Island suburbs, went to college upstate, and moved to New York City in 1976, where I became an aspiring professional photographer. After a while, when I really had a good group of photographs, I took them to the New York Rocker, which began publishing my work and giving me assignments.

“In those days you could see a set of Vassar Clements or Bill Monroe at the Lone Star Café on lower Fifth Avenue and then easily catch a late set or two at one of the clubs like Max’s or CBGB. There was a lot to like. My main goal throughout was to try to make a good photograph that could stand on its own, celebrity or not.”

Gary Green's When Midnight Comes Around captures the flavour of the 70s New York underground. Photo: Gary GreenGary Green's When Midnight Comes Around captures the flavour of the 70s New York underground. Photo: Gary Green

Did, I wondered, Green sense then how world-conquering the scene would be?

“Personally, I thought it was amazing at the time and a lot of the music has proven its integrity and longevity. It had everything going for it – great music, make-up, crazy clothes, sex, drugs – that would make for its popularity in the press.

“Being young. Meeting some very cool people. Mostly it was the excitement of the new. New York was an amazing place to be in those days. I have so many good memories.”

Considering how grungy the environment looks in Green’s photos I had to ask why he didn’t include a shot of CBGB’s infamous toilets – regularly described as “beyond filthy”.

“I just never cared in those days,” replies Green. “If it was too nice or clean, it wouldn’t have suited the music or the crowds. Also, CBGB was on the Bowery, which was New York’s skid row. The club was right next to the Palace Hotel, a disreputable dump for those without homes.”

Films of the time – Taxi Driver and The Warriors – portray NYC as feral: was it?

Taxi Driver is the right comparison. New York was gritty, dirty, and poor in those days. You could be a poor artist and easily survive in those days. The apartment I shared with Sylvain Sylvain [guitarist with the New York Dolls] cost $300 a month for rent and we split that three ways. It didn’t feel dangerous, although when you live in New York City you get a pretty good sense of where you should and shouldn’t be at a given time. The subways were covered completely in graffiti and rarely had air conditioning working in the summer so it smelled and was steaming hot when you made the descent to the trains. Drugs were all over well into the ’80s when I lived on a crack-infested street on the Upper West Side. That felt a little dicey to me but, again, it was cheap even for then.”

Several photos were taken at the Chelsea Hotel, where many a musician, actor and writer would reside while in NYC. Unlike CBGB and Max’s, the Chelsea Hotel still exists (if extensively remodelled).

Green admits that compiling When Midnight Comes Around involved a certain melancholy.

“What’s so sad about this time is so many people pictured in the book are gone. I remember The Ramones coming to the studio on 31st Street and basically fighting with each other throughout the shoot. I thought that was funny but they seriously didn’t get along. Everybody knows now that Johnny and Joey didn’t even talk after a while because Johnny stole Joey’s girlfriend. Tommy was really the glue and organisation of the group. And now they’re all gone.

“My best memories of those days are walking downtown with Sylvain, getting coffee or Cuban Chinese food. Sylvain knew so many people in those days, either from the early Dolls days or his sweater-making days with Billy Murcia, the first Dolls drummer, that walking around downtown with him was a totally social event. That and hanging out at Max’s, seeing the Ramones and Blondie and a million other great bands from then, feeling almost like you owned the city when you were out late at night, and most of all making photographs. That was always the goal for me. New York was at the centre of the world in terms of art, music, and culture in general, and I felt so lucky to be there.”

Green is infrequently in NYC these days and rarely encounters those he once photographed more than 40 years ago. He hopes When Midnight Comes Around will reach some of the survivors but has little affection for a city now infamous for producing Donald Trump.

“New York is way different now but not in a good way. It’s an unaffordable yet still structurally challenged city that is no longer a place where immigrants, artists, and other fresh voices to the culture can afford to live. A great loss, but the world constantly changes and I’m sure it will change again.”

When Midnight Comes Around is published by Stanley/Barker; for more information, visit garygreenphotographs.com

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Former NHS director fears scientific data was not involved in lowering coronavirus alert level

Independent SAGE group advisor Dr Gabriel Scally; Sky News, Twitter

The young can rekindle love for the EU

Young people have already shown their support for the EU through People's Vote marches against the Brexit negotiations. Photo: Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

Trump’s Wuhan laboratory conspiracy is both unhelpful and unfounded

There is no evidence to support Donald Trump's 'Wuhan lab' conspiracy theory, no matter how much he would like it be true. China/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

Anti-racism protests highlight European’s own problems

Anti-racism protests have swept through European nations as well as the UK and US. Here, protestors highlight case of Adama Traore in Paris. Photo by Veronique de Viguerie/Getty Images)

How our government was replaced by a PR agency

The billboard, exposing the government's hypocrisy over Dominic Cummings, was posted by political campaign group 'Led By Donkeys' in Kentish Town. Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

How Louisiana’s Kingfish threatened to conquer America

Huey Long threatened to conquer America long before the days of Donald Trump's populism. Photo: Bettmann Archive

Question Time: Tory Brexiteer MP caught contradicting government claims it was trialling other track-and-trace apps

Junior Tory minister James Cleverly (L) and BBC Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce during a debate over the government's handling of contact tracing software; Twitter

CRUCIBLE OF PUNK: Glimpses of New York’s now-vanished nightlife

CBGB in Manhattan's East village, 1983. Photo: Getty Images

WILL SELF: A multicultural man on the new culture wars

Following a social media post by the far-right activist known as Tommy Robinson, members of far-right linked groups have gathered around statues in London. Here, one argues with a police officer. Photo: Getty Images

Lib Dem leadership candidate Layla Moran behind book backing universal income

Layla Moran MP makes a speech at the Liberal Democrats conference at the Bournemouth International Centre.

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: Iconic film-maker Jacqueline Audry

Jacqueline Audry (1908-1977), French film-maker in 1955. Photo: Gaston Paris

An ‘istory of dropped aitches

The practice has been among us since the time of the Ancient Greeks. Photo: Getty Images

STAR TURNS: Hollywood actor Kirk Douglas

American actor Kirk Douglas, circa 1955. Photo: Getty Images

MANDRAKE: Dominic Cummings digs in at Number 10

Dominic Cummings has resigned from directorship of his other companies, to focus 'full-time' on the job at hand in No.10. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

EU ambassador warns a trade deal must be finished by October to avoid a hard Brexit

Joao Vale de Almeida is the EU ambassador to the UK; Youtube

Former Australian PM says post-Brexit trade deal with nation ‘no substitute’ for EU

Former Australian prime minister Julia Gillard told BBC breakfast viewers that a new trade deal with Australia was 'no substitute' for the EU; Twitter, BBC

Dominic Raab under fire for comparing Black Lives Matter ‘taking the knee’ to ‘subjugation’ and Game of Thrones gesture

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab said 'taking the knee' reminded him of 'subjugation and subordination'; Twitter

Britain has just budged on Brexit

Britain has budged on Brexit - and not for the better. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Europe should get ready for a surge in meth use

Police 'Do not cross' tape. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA.

It’s too late for Boris Johnson to turn things around on Brexit - and coronavirus

The PM's leadership has left his own team desperate for change. Cartoon: Martin Rowson

Tory MP told to apologise after ‘deprecatory and patronising behaviour’

Tory MP Marcus Fysh (right) with Boris Johnson (left). Photograph: Marcus Fysh.

Boris Johnson involved in car crash outside Houses of Parliament

Boris Johnson's convoy was involved in a crash outside the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday. Photograph: Steve Bray/Twitter.

Brexiteers fume over new ‘blue’ British passports which turn out to be black

Composite picture of an old British passport (left) and a burgundy UK passport in the European Union style format; PA

PMQs: Keir Starmer offers to swap places with Boris Johnson

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (R) offered to swap places with Boris Johnson during PMQs; Parliamentlive.tv

PMQs: Boris Johnson accused of ‘chuntering’ after being challenged on child poverty rates

Prime minister Boris Johnon was accused on 'chuntering' during Wednesday's session of Prime Minister's Questions; Parliamentlive.tv

Sadiq Khan takes £15,300 pay cut amid warning on austerity after coronavirus

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan leaves Downing Street. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

PM did not consult cabinet on merging departments - Matt Hancock

Screen grab of Health Secretary Matt Hancock, during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA video

Lib Dem leadership hopeful says party must move to end association with Tory coalition

Ed Davey with fellow Lib Dem MPs and party president Sal Brinton. Photograph: Lib Dems.

David Cameron blasts Boris Johnson over foreign aid department merger

David Cameron watches Boris Johnson at a Tory party event. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

As Europe reopens its borders, are its politicians ready to reopen their minds?

Are European politicians ready to reopen minds and expand the Schengen Area?; NurPhoto

Government urged to divert Brexit festival money to funding free school meals over summer

Boris Johnson's government has been accused of syphoning off funds that could go towards continuing school lunches over the summer to a Brexit festival; PA Photo, Yui Mok/PA Wire

Government U-turns after refusing to fund school meals over summer

Union flag bunting in front of No 10 Downing street. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

PM accused of ‘culture war’ over role of key aide in race commission

Prime minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Westfield Stratford City to see the coronavirus measures in place before the shopping centre reopens. Picture: John Nguyen/Daily Telegraph/PA

Marcus Rashford refuses to give up on campaign to extend free school meals

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier battle for the ball

Priti Patel accuses Keir Starmer of ‘failing to depart from divisive, racist politics’

Priti Patel in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

House of Lords use ‘historic’ first electronic vote to defeat government

The Houses of Parliament. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

Opposition parties push for new vote to extend Brexit transition period

Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the SNP, and other opposition parties are trying to force a vote on new legislation to extend the Brexit transition period. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Boris Johnson denies involvement in planning row with influential Tory donor

Boris Johnson with property tycoon Richard Desmond (R); Archant, Paul Bennett

Ten years of the Tories - Lessons on the left’s decade out of power

Labour Party leader Ed Miliband waves as he arrives with his wife Justine Thornton at Labour party headquarters on May 8, 2015.(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

WILL SELF: Why is the Church of England so absent in this crisis?

York Minster's Canon Pastor, Reverend Michael Smith rehearses the weekly broadcast of the Minster's new digital Evensong service in the otherwise empty nave of York Minster, in York, northern England on May 28, 2020, as lockdown measures are eased during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. - Following a change in guidance from the House of Bishops earlier this month, York Minster's clergy are now able to re-enter the cathedral, from where their Evensong service will be recorded and broadcast each Sunday via social media. (Photo by OLI SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Most Read

Tory Brexiteer calls for new freedom of movement scheme to allow his dogs to travel

Bob Stewart in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Brexiteers fume over new ‘blue’ British passports which turn out to be black

Composite picture of an old British passport (left) and a burgundy UK passport in the European Union style format; PA

MANDRAKE: Dominic Cummings digs in at Number 10

Dominic Cummings has resigned from directorship of his other companies, to focus 'full-time' on the job at hand in No.10. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Priti Patel accuses Keir Starmer of ‘failing to depart from divisive, racist politics’

Priti Patel in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

SNP call for statue in honour of Michael Gove for boosting Scottish independence

Michael Gove in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.