Gallery

IN PICTURES: Protesters turn out to 'defend democracy' in emergency protests

Protesters in Westminster fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Protesters have taken to the streets of London and Edinburgh to defend democracy and fight against newly-announced plans from the prime minister to prorogue parliament to deliver Brexit.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Protesters in Westminster fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire. Protesters in Westminster fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

The London event has been organised by the left-wing Another Europe is Possible group, with the European event organised by the European Movement.

Supporters include the Green Party deputy leader Amelia Womack, Scientists4EU's Mike Galsworthy, left-wing commentator Owen Jones and anti-Brexit youth groups For Our Future's Sake and Our Future Our Choice.

Other events taking place around the United Kingdom included a protest in Manchester, Edinburgh, Tavistock, Cardiff, Durham, Cambridge, Chester and Brighton.

Find out about more more forthcoming protests taking place by visiting our event listings here.

Protesters in Westminster fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire. Protesters in Westminster fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Protesters in Westminster fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire. Protesters in Westminster fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Protesters in Westminster fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire. Protesters in Westminster fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Protesters in Westminster fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire. Protesters in Westminster fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Protesters in Westminster fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire. Protesters in Westminster fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Protesters in Westminster fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire. Protesters in Westminster fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Protesters in Westminster fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire. Protesters in Westminster fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Protesters in Westminster fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire. Protesters in Westminster fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Protesters in Edinburgh fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire. Protesters in Edinburgh fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Protesters in Edinburgh fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire. Protesters in Edinburgh fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Protesters in Edinburgh fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire. Protesters in Edinburgh fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Protesters in Edinburgh fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire. Protesters in Edinburgh fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Protesters in Edinburgh fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire. Protesters in Edinburgh fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Protesters in Edinburgh fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire. Protesters in Edinburgh fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Protesters in Edinburgh fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire. Protesters in Edinburgh fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Protesters in Edinburgh fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire. Protesters in Edinburgh fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Protesters in Edinburgh fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire. Protesters in Edinburgh fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Protesters in Edinburgh fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire. Protesters in Edinburgh fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

A defend democracy protest in Milton Keynes. Photograph: Jacob Thorburn. A defend democracy protest in Milton Keynes. Photograph: Jacob Thorburn.