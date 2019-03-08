IN PICTURES: Protesters turn out to 'defend democracy' in emergency protests
PUBLISHED: 18:45 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:57 28 August 2019
Protesters have taken to the streets of London and Edinburgh to defend democracy and fight against newly-announced plans from the prime minister to prorogue parliament to deliver Brexit.
The London event has been organised by the left-wing Another Europe is Possible group, with the European event organised by the European Movement.
Supporters include the Green Party deputy leader Amelia Womack, Scientists4EU's Mike Galsworthy, left-wing commentator Owen Jones and anti-Brexit youth groups For Our Future's Sake and Our Future Our Choice.
Other events taking place around the United Kingdom included a protest in Manchester, Edinburgh, Tavistock, Cardiff, Durham, Cambridge, Chester and Brighton.
Find out about more more forthcoming protests taking place by visiting our event listings here.
