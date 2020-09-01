Video

‘You are dangerous and shouldn’t be on-air’ - Dr Hilary Jones hits out at Piers Corbyn

Piers Corbyn is attacked by Dr Hilary Jones on Good Morning Britain. Photograph: ITV. Archant

Television doctor Dr Hilary Jones has slammed Piers Corbyn for pedaling ‘fake news’ about the coronavirus in a live interview.

Corbyn, who is the brother of former Labour leader Jeremy, was arrested at the weekend and fined £10,000 for organising an anti-lockdown rally in London.

He appeared on Good Morning Britain to suggest that coronavirus did not exist and had been around for 35 years as a type of flu.

Appearing in front of a ‘stop new normal’ placard he went on to claim that vaccines do not work, and that Boris Johnson had fabricated his battle with the virus earlier this year.

As Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan attempted to debunk the claims, it was Dr Hilary Jones who had the most to say about Corbyn’s claims.

Dr Hilary said: “What you have just said is littered with dangerous errors.

“Let me tell you about this virus, we have sequenced the genome and we know that is a new virus.

“All of the statements you have made there are dangerous and I don’t know where you get your rubbish fake news from, you are dangerous and you shouldn’t be on air.

“Where are your medical qualifications?”

Morgan added: “What you’ve just said is absolute nonsense, 800,000 people have died from this virus, of course it exists, no one has made up Covid-19.

“What you’re saying is an insult to the families of the people who have died from this deadly virus.”

“Piers Corbyn is disagreeing with a doctor regarding the facts of coronavirus,” tweeted Jamie Bolton.

“What an insult to all the families who have lost loved ones to the virus which Piers Corbyn believes is made up. What an absolute nut job.”