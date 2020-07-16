Video

Piers Morgan attracts complaints after branding Dominic Cummings a ‘rat-faced weasel’

Piers Morgan (left) in the studio of Good Morning Britain, and Dominic Cummings (right). Photograph: ITV/PA. Archant

Piers Morgan’s description of Boris Johnson’s senior aide as a ‘rat-faced weasel’ has attracted to complaints with the television watchdog.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Good Morning Britain presenter Morgan used his last appearance on-air before his summer break to slam Johnson and Cummings during another fiery rant.

His remarks came as it was revealed the government was looking to force NHS staff to start paying for hospital car park charges again, despite the coronavirus crisis continuing.

The presenter mimicked Johnson whilst grunting, shaking his head, and mocking the way the prime minister claps.

“This is how they reward them, isn’t it extraordinary?

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

“’The first thing we’re going to do is make you pay to park at hospitals again, make sure they have to pay for the privilege of parking at a hospital’.

“Total shambles.”

In the same programme the presenter vented about Cummings, branding him a ‘rat-faced weasel” after Tory MP Mark Francois threatened an army general by saying the senior aide will “sort him out”.

“He’s a small man with a big chip on his shoulder,” the Mirror’s Kevin Maguire told the programme.

Morgan replied: “Of all the threats General Carter has to deal with over the decades of his outstanding military service to this country, Dominic Cummings, that little rat-faced weasel from Downing Street who broke lockdown rules.

“He would be the lowest on the list of potential threats that keeps General Carter awake at night”.

The episode attracted 23 complaints to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom,