Piers Morgan says government boycott of Good Morning Britain has led to ‘highest ever ratings’

Piers Morgan has encouraged the government to continue the boycott of Good Morning Britain because it’s led to the ‘highest ever ratings’ for the programme.

Morgan tweeted: “BREAKING: Good Morning Britain had its highest ever ratings yesterday: 27% audience share, peaking at 32%.

“The longer the govt boycotts us, the more people are tuning in. We’ll keep challenging them in their cowardly absence. Thank you for watching!”

Last month Brexiteer Andrew Bridgen claimed he would be sacked from the programme for “through the floor ratings” at the end of the year.

“His ratings are going through the floor, not surprisingly,” he said after being unhappy with his appearance on the breakfast show.

But Morgan recently reavled he had signed a new contract until the end of next year to continue to present the programme.

“I’ve just signed a new contract up for GMB until the end of next year. I love working with Susanna and the team – we’re a Ying Yang that works.”

The television presenter and former newspaper editor has been praised for holding the government to account on coronavirus, despite toeing the government line on Brexit.

Government ministers have avoided the programme since they were given a difficult time over their decisions about the coronavirus at the start of the pandemic.

In recent scenes justice secretary Robert Buckland was seen running away from television cameras due to the boycott.