Piers Morgan brands Dominic Cummings a ‘liar’ and blames him for ‘destroying lockdown’

Piers Morgan criticises Dominic Raab's failure to appear on Good Morning Britain. Photograph: ITV. Archant

Piers Morgan has returned to television screens to brand Boris Johnson’s senior aide a ‘liar’ and has held him responsible for ‘destroying’ the coronavirus lockdown.

Fellow Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid asked Morgan if he had been travelling around Barnard Castle to test his eyesight during his week off, in reference to the Dominic Cummings saga.

Reid laughed as Morgan started his rant - minutes after returning to the airwaves - sarcastically about testing his eyesight while having kids in the back of his car.

He said: “I drove 250 miles to Durham to see a castle.

“My eyesight was so bad I put my children in the back of my car so that just in case I did crash.. . to check my eyesight wasn’t as bad as I feared I put my children in the back of my car because that is what you do.”

He continued: “Why don’t we call it what it is, Dominic Cummings is a liar.

“He broke the rules we know it, everyone knows it, the BBC may shut down Emily Maitlis for saying it, but they’re not gonna shut us down from saying it or me, he broke every rule there is to break.”

He said: “I was watching this wondering ‘have I lost my mind?’”.

He branded the whole situation “nonsense” that he remained in office.

“We didn’t all break the rules, the rules were very straight forward.

“Every part of this stinks and there he is back in his work station like nothing happened.”

He later added: “What Dominic Cummings has almost single-handedly done is destroy the lockdown. By doing what he did, refusing to apologise, refusing to admit anything he did was wrong - even though none of us could do what he did at the time he did it - by doing that he has destroyed the lockdown, destroyed trust in the government.

“Boris Johnson still stands by him inexplicably - god knows what Cummings has on Johnson, it must be bad”.