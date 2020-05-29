Piers Morgan says Emily Maitlis was ‘thrown to the wolves’ by BBC over Dominic Cummings comments

Outspoken television presenter Piers Morgan has claimed that Newsnight presenter was ‘thrown to the wolves’ by BBC bosses over her Dominic Cummings remarks.

It comes after bosses said that her monologue on Tuesday evening’s programme ‘did not meet’ its standards of impartiality.

In new statement, the broadcaster said “our editorial guidelines allow us to make professional judgments but not to express opinion”.

It added: “The dividing line can be fine, but we aim to say so if we think we have overstepped the mark.”

It said the production was presented “as if the country was unanimous in its view” and gave the perception “that the BBC was taking sides”.

But they insisted it was not “a question of apportioning blame to anyone”, as viewers rallied around presenter Maitlis.

Now Morgan has branded the BBC’s move “pathetic” pointing to how his own programme has handled the government during the coronavirus pandemic.

He wrote: “If you want to see what real ‘overstepping the mark’ is, I suggest you tune into @GMB on Monday. ‘Emily told the truth & it’s pathetic of the BBC to throw her to the wolves like this.

“Fortunately my ITV bosses are made of tougher stuff.”

Fellow BBC presenter Stacey Dooley also joined the chorus of support for the presenter. She wrote: “Emily has been reprimanded. And Dominic Cummings hasn’t.”