Latest The New European
Video

Government accused of ‘hiding behind scientists’ in its response to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 09:45 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:54 20 April 2020

Piers Morgan interviews culture secretary Oliver Dowden about the government's handling of coronavirus on Good Morning Britain. Photograph: ITV.

Piers Morgan interviews culture secretary Oliver Dowden about the government's handling of coronavirus on Good Morning Britain. Photograph: ITV.

Archant

The government has been accused of ‘hiding behind scientists’ over the coronavirus outbreak at a time when there is ‘chronic failure of commonsense and leadership’.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

The allegations were made by Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan when he interviewed Oliver Dowden over his decision to allow the Cheltenham festival to go ahead days before the lockdown was implemented by the government.

Morgan replayed a clip of Dowden on the 9th March saying that the government was “not in the territory of cancelling or postponing events” after attending Twickenham with the prime minister, while Italy was preparing for mass-quarantine.

Day before 16 million people in Italy were quarantined because so many people were dying. And yet the next day you go on the airwaves and you actively encourage Britons to attend mass-gatherings, 250,000 at the Cheltenham, 50,000 at the Liverpool Atletico Madrid when Madrid fans weren’t even allowed to go to the games at home because of the scale of the crisis and yet we flew in 3,000 and said come to the Liverpool match, Stereophonics gigs all week.

“That is because you as a government actively sent people out to get infected. Why?”

Have your say

Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

Dowden said he was “aware of the situation going on in Italy at the time” but “based it on scientific evidence”.

“The scientific evidence we were being given was at a mass-gathering the threat at a mass-gathering relate to those immediately surround you, the people in front of you and the people behind you. The threat at mass-gathering was no more or no less than it would have been in pubs or restaurants. At that point the advice was we did not need to ban mass-gatherings”.

Morgan pointed out that advice “was just plain wrong” and that as a result we do not know many people died. Similarly he had a grievance with the airports remaining open and people arriving in the country without being tested.

“Well in relation to all of these we are basing our decisions on the advice and evidence given to us by scientists,” repeated the minister, prompting Morgan to look distinctly unimpressed.

“Why do you keep you hiding behind scientists?” asks Morgan. “I understood the government’s job was to listen to all expert advice and then make decisions.

MORE: Coronavirus blame games – who really benefits?

“What it seems to me here is we’ve had a chronic failure of common sense and leadership by our government, it obviously made no sense on the day after Italy quarantined 16 million people, that we send hundreds of thousands to mass-gatherings.

“It obviously makes no sense right now to allow people to come in from countries like Italy, China, New York, and other hot spots around the world into our country with no testing.

“None of this makes sense to people, and yet you keep saying ‘well we are just following the science.

“How can the science be right when it’s clearly so against what most other countries are doing.”

Dowden said ministers were “relying on expert advice being given to them”.

The presenter however questioned whether the experts could “they’ve been wrong and that’s why we’ve been so late on this and that’s why we can’t get the PPE and that’s why 80 people have died on the frontline because of this.

“Could it just be the medical scientific advice you have been getting, which has been contradicted by many other top experts in this country by the way, that the advice you have been blindly following has been wrong.”

The culture secretary insisted he had not been “blindly following” advice, and that he was not relying on the advice of one expert alone, saying they “take advice from a range of expert advice”.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Music and hedonism in Tel Aviv

Israeli singer Netta Barzilai, the winner of the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest, performs during a dress rehearsal for the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final. Picture: Vyacheslav Prokofyev\TASS via Getty Images

Michael Gove admits Boris Johnson missed five Cobra meetings but says he was not required

Michael Gove is questioned about Boris Johnson skipping coronavirus cobra meetings. Photograph: BBC.

Don’t leave the tough questions over coronavirus for the inquests and inquiries

Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). PA Photo.

The book to transport you during lockdown

Church of St John the Divine, Kaneo, Lake Ohrid, Macedonia. Built on a bluff overlooking the lake, this church was built in the 13th century. Picture: Vivienne Sharp/Heritage Images/Getty Images

How a film about the Iranian Embassy siege was spoiled by Britsploitation

Lewis Collins practising stunts for his new role as Captain Skellen in Euan Lloyd's film 'Who Dares Wins'. Picture: Central Press/Getty Images

Timescale for coronavirus vaccination remains ‘very difficult’ to predict says leading vaccinologist

Vaccinologist Sarah Gilbert appeared on Andrew Marr today, April 19, to discuss the progress made with a coronavirus vaccine. Picture: The BBC

Niall Griffiths: My Croatian saviour

Niall Griffiths has fond memories of Croatia, pictured here Split. Picture: Public Domain Pictures

WILL SELF: How the lockdown is bringing London’s history back to life

Two walkers observing social distancing in Alexandra Palace, North London as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the virus. Picture: PA/Victoria Jones

Josip Broz Tito’s secret Balkan island

Josip Broz Tito, centre, entertains on the island of Brioni, 1952. His guests are Yugoslav army chief Colonel General Kocha Popovich, left, and Yugoslav partisan military leader Vladimir Dedijer. Picture: Getty Images

The long lag between Boris Johnson and the country’s recovery from coronavirus

When will the world resurrect after Covid-19? Picture: Archant

Sadiq Khan says not seeking extension to Brexit talks during coronavirus crisis ‘beggars belief’

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. Picture: Stefan Rousseau / PA

March for Change launches petition for public inquiry into government’s coronavirus strategy

Mike Galsworthy addressing followers on Facebook

100 metre grass painting created in tribute to NHS heroes

A field art piece celebrating the NHS created by Jamie Wardley of Sand In Your Eye in Mytholmroyd, West Yorkshire. Photograph: Sand In Your Eye/PA Wire .

Lib Dems were wrong to postpone leadership election

Ed Davey with fellow Lib Dem MPs and party president Sal Brinton. Photograph: Lib Dems.

What’s in a place name?

George Washington, portrait painting by Constable-Hamilton, 1794. From the New York Public Library. Picture: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

How big technology poses opportunities and risks in life after the coronavirus

A young woman wearing a protective mask looks at her smartphone while passing by a grafitti representing a watching woman in Berlin, Germany on April 1, 2020. Illustrative Editorial (Photo by Emmanuele Contini/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

How the coronavirus has reignited ‘Orientalism’ in the West

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

European Movement urges Labour to work with them to help secure Brexit extension

Stephen Dorrell at an event to discuss the future of British politics at the Church House in Westminster. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/PA.

STAR TURNS: How Humphrey Bogart remained an influence on Lauren Bacall’s life

Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall from the 1946 film The Big Sleep. Photograph: National Motion Picture Council/Wikimedia.

‘Keep calm and do f**k all!’ - The new coronavirus lockdown anthem

Mitch Benn's satirical anthem went viral. Picture: Contributed

My personal journey back to a European passport

Blaise Baquiche campaigning at an anti-Brexit march. Picture: Contributed

Happy 60th Birthday, Dr. Martens

The Who's Pete Townshend wears Dr. Martens on stage at Wembley Arena during the band's The Who By Numbers tour, 1975. Picture: Wood/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Welcome to Europe’s greenest lands

Thousands join a Fridays for Future climate protest in Hamburg on February 21. The Green Party is enjoying rapidly growing support in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Me, Myself and Icke: The day I had to dump the conspiracy theorist

David Icke's London Live interview. Picture: Contributed

Europe and China show restarting coronavirus-hit economies not easy

A woman wearing a protective mask cleans a shop window in Vienna, Austria. Smaller Austrian shops may reopen with special protective measures from Tuesday on.. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

Government sets date for Boris Johnson to return to work

Boris Johnson releases a video message while in self-isolation with the coronavirus. Photograph: Twitter.

The coronavirus has propelled science to a higher level in politics

Coronavirus will change the science communities. Pictured Jaguar Land Rover is making 1,300 face masks a week. Pictures: PA Images

The coronavirus has accelerated our moves online

Agroup of women use the Zoom video conferencing application to have a group chat from their separate homes, during the UK coronavirus lockdown. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

Health minister praises care workers with badge despite undersupplying sector with PPE and coronavirus tests

Health Secretary Matt Hancock showing the new 'Care' badge. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

We must avoid repeating the same mistakes in our economic response to the coronavirus

The economic recovery after the coronavirus must involve resetting the economy. Picture: Henrik Sorensen / Getty Images.

Could coronavirus reinvent Britain?

A man wearing a protective face-mask walks through a deserted Trafalgar Square in London, England. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread to many countries across the world, claiming over 30,000 lives and infecting hundreds of thousands more. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

ANDREW ADONIS: I have seen China’s deadly obfuscation at first hand

Coronavirus warnings on signs in Glasgow as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

MANDRAKE: Coronavirus fears lead to an update of Rupert Murdoch’s obituary

Rupert Murdoch is said to have concerns about his own health during the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph: Archant.

Romanian workers flown in to help British farmers as industry struggles to employ locals

Worker picks raspberries in a fruit field at Boxford Suffolk Farms, in Suffolk, England. (AP Photo/Leonora Beck)

PPE firm defends decision to ‘divert essential kit’ from Scotland to England during coronavirus epidemic

First minister Nicola Sturgeon washes her hands as she arrives for a visit to the NHS Louisa Jordan Hospital, a new temporary hospital at the SEC event centre in Glasgow created to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph: Tom Farmer/The Scottish Sun/PA.

#YouClapForMeNow campaign aims to remind Britain how lives are ‘enriched by immigration’

#YouClapForMeNow campaign aims to remind Britain how lives are ‘enriched by immigration’

EU scheme providing £1.3bn worth of PPE was described as ‘inadequate’ by government

Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaking during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Wire / PA Images

OBR optimistically predicts shrinking economy will recover in 2021

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking in the House of Commons in Westminster. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Dominic Cummings is back in Downing Street and ignoring social distancing rules

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's key adviser Dominic Cummings and his assistant Cleo Watson arrive in Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Anti-Semitism campaigners accuse Corbyn allies of trying to ‘smear whistleblowers’

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Hollie Adams/PA Wire.

Most Read

Sunday Times report exposes how Boris Johnson failed to act on coronavirus until it was too late

Boris Johnson attends a press conference at 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire

NHS staff told not to tweet about ‘political issues’ like lack of PPE

An NHS worker wearing PPE as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Iain Duncan Smith fumes on live TV after being told government had time to prepare for coronavirus outbreak

Iain Duncan Smith appears on Sky News to talk about the Sunday Times report on the coronavirus. Photograph: Sky News.

Brits want a long Brexit extension to deal with coronavirus - including almost half of Leavers

The union flag colours projected onto 10 Downing Street as the UK leaves the EU. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Expert points out moment the UK stopped mirroring Germany’s approach to coronavirus

Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel have had different approaches to the coronavirus, but started off mirroring each other. Photograph: PA.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.